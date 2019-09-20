What to do for boiling water burns

Last reviewed Last reviewed Fri 20 Sep 2019
By Zawn Villines
Reviewed by
A boiling water burn usually causes immediate pain. If the boiling water stays on the skin or covers a large area of the body, it can cause lasting damage.

A boiling water burn is sometimes called a scald. It can also result from contact with steam.

More than 1 million people seek emergency treatment for burns each year in the United States, and about 10,000 die from burn-related infections.

The right care for a boiling water burn can ease the pain and reduce the risk of serious complications. Learn more about the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for boiling water burns in this article.

Causes

a pot of boiling water that may cause a burn
Accidents involving boiling water commonly cause burns while cooking.

Accidents involving boiling water occur frequently. Some common causes of boiling water burns include:

  • spilling boiling water while pouring coffee or tea
  • forgetting that a kettle or pot contains boiling water
  • playing near stoves or hot water

Sometimes boiling water burns are deliberate, such as during an assault involving pouring or throwing the water. Deliberate burns are especially dangerous because they may cover more of the body than burns from accidental spills.

Boiling water typically causes more severe burns than water that is just hot.

Beyond the water's temperature, several factors can help indicate the severity of a burn, including:

  • how long the boiling water has touched the skin
  • how much of the skin has been exposed to the water
  • how quickly the person can cool their skin after the burn

Symptoms

For many people, the first symptom of a boiling water burn is sudden, sharp pain. However, third-degree burns, or full-thickness burns, damage the nerves under the skin and might not hurt at all.

First-degree burn

A first-degree burn, or a superficial burn, is relatively minor. It only damages part of the first layer of skin, called the epidermis.

A superficial burn happens when boiled water lightly splashes on a person, such as while they are cooking, or when boiling water touches the skin very briefly.

Symptoms of a first-degree burn include:

  • immediate pain that may last for several hours
  • pink or red skin
  • peeling as the burn heals
  • dry-looking skin
How to recognize and treat a burn blister
How to recognize and treat a burn blister
In this article, learn what to do if a blister forms after a burn.
Read now

Second-degree burn

A second-degree burn damages the epidermis and the top of the second layer of skin, called the dermis. Another name for this injury is a partial-thickness burn. These burns are more serious.

They may happen when boiling water remains on the skin for a longer period.

Some symptoms of a second-degree burn include:

  • pain that lasts for days or weeks
  • wet, watery-looking skin
  • blisters
  • red, pink, or white skin under blisters

These burns typically take 2–3 weeks to heal. Sometimes a person needs a skin graft to treat them. Second-degree burns often leave a scar, which may fade over several years.

Third-degree burn

A third-degree burn, or full-thickness burn, is the most serious type. It penetrates all layers of the skin.

It can cause serious infections and may even be fatal if a person does not receive treatment. Immersion in boiling water for a prolonged period can cause a third-degree burn.

Some symptoms include:

  • no pain, or pain that quickly goes away
  • signs of illness, such as fever and weakness
  • very damaged-looking skin
  • white, pink, or red skin
  • grey or black areas of skin

Third-degree burns may require hospitalization. A person may need skin grafting, surgery, antibiotics, or a combination.

Treatment and home remedies

a person running their hands under the water from a tap.
Running skin under cold water for at least 10 minutes can help treat burns.

Immediate first aid can reduce the risk of serious complications.

After sustaining a boiling water burn:

  • Stop contact with the source of the burn as quickly as possible. If the hot water is on clothing, remove the clothing, unless it is stuck to the skin.
  • Cool the skin by running it under cold water for at least 10 minutes.
  • Do not put oils or any other products on the burn.

Seek emergency aid if the burn:

  • is very painful
  • covers a large area of the body
  • causes no pain, but the skin looks very damaged
  • is severe

In the emergency room, a doctor will assess the burn and determine whether it needs treatment. A person may need antibiotics or intravenous — IV — fluids. Skin grafts can repair the damaged area after a severe burn.

Seek medical attention for burns on the face. Also, see a doctor for a minor burn if a fever, red streaks, draining pus, or other signs of infection occur.

It is safe to treat some minor burns at home. The following home treatment tips can support healing:

  • Keep the burn moisturized. Water-based lotions or aloe vera work well. Avoid other home remedies, such as toothpaste, cooking oil, or butter.
  • Keep the wound clean. Gently wash the burn daily with mild soap and cool water.
  • Do not pick at the burn or pop blisters. This can damage the skin and lead to infection.
  • Take over-the-counter pain relievers. Some examples include ibuprofen and acetaminophen.
  • Cover the burn with a sterile bandage that does not stick to the injured skin.

Recovery and side effects

First-degree burns typically heal with the right home treatment.

Second-degree burns that cover large areas of the body and third-degree burns usually require professional evaluation and treatment. It can take weeks or months to recover.

Some potential complications of severe burns include:

  • swelling
  • severe scarring
  • fluid loss, when a large area of the body is involved, and this can be fatal
  • infections that can eventually travel to the bloodstream and become severe and possibly fatal

If a person appears very ill after a burn or the burn covers a large area of the body, seek immediate medical care — even if the wound does not look serious or the person is not in pain.

Always see a doctor for burns in babies and children.

Prevention

a person adjusting the temperature on a boiler.
To help prevent scalding during showers and baths, a person can try turning down the temperature of water heaters.

To reduce the risk of boiling water burns:

  • Boil water and other liquids toward the back of the stove, where they are less likely to splash or spill, and where pots and pans are less likely to be knocked over.
  • Set down hot drinks at the far end of a counter or table to reduce the risk of spilling.
  • Turn down water heaters to reduce the risk of scalding during showers and baths.
  • Teach children never to toss hot water, even as a joke.
  • Assume that pots, kettles, and other kitchenware are hot after being on the stove, even if the stove is now off. Boiling water can take a long time to cool, as can the stove, even when its light is off.
  • Cover boiling water to prevent splashes.

Summary

Boiling water burns are common accidents. Even minor scalds can be painful for several hours or even days.

Running burned skin under cold water as soon as possible and for at least 10 minutes is the best way to cool the skin and ease pain.

Prompt treatment reduces the risk of serious complications and, in the case of severe burns, may even save a person's life.

Related coverage

Everything you need to know about ice burns Freezing temperatures or coming into direct contact with a cold object, such as an ice cube or ice pack, can damage the skin tissue and cause an ice burn. In this article, learn about the symptoms and risk factors of ice burns. We also cover how to treat them at home using first aid and when to seek medical treatment. Read now
What is a first-degree burn? A first-degree burn is classified as a superficial burn because it only affects the first layer of the skin. First-degree burns can happen for a variety of reasons, including spilling hot liquids, touching something hot, and sunburn. Treatment involves reducing pain and swelling and keeping the area cool. Read now
Second-degree burn: Everything you need to know A second-degree burn is more severe than a first-degree burn. It affects the epidermis and dermis, or the outer and second layers of skin. In this article, learn more about second-degree burns, including symptoms and treatment. Read now
How to treat a burn on the roof of the mouth at home Burning the roof of the mouth is common. These burns are easy to treat at home and rarely cause for concern. Natural remedies can help, including yogurt, milk, aloe vera gel, and honey. Here, learn about seven natural home remedies for burns on the roof of the mouth. We also describe when to see a doctor. Read now
Chemical burns: Symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment Chemical burns can happen to anyone and anywhere, and occur when a person is affected by chemicals or their fumes. They frequently occur due to car batteries, paint thinner, and bleach. This article looks at the common causes as well as who is at risk and when a person should seek medical care for a chemical burn. Read now
Dermatology
Emergency Medicine

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Fri 20 September 2019.

    Visit our Dermatology category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Dermatology.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Villines, Zawn. "What to do for boiling water burns." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 20 Sep. 2019. Web.
    20 Sep. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/326405.php>

    APA
    Villines, Z. (2019, September 20). "What to do for boiling water burns." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Popular in: Dermatology

Scroll to top