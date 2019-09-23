In the digital age of the modern world, a new study has shown that distractions can change people’s perceptions of what is real.

Distraction is a part of modern life. In the United States, cell phones alone distract people an average of 80 times per day.

This is according to a study by global tech company, Asurion.

However, distraction does more than simply break concentration.

According to a new study — which now appears in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Human Perception and Performance — it seems that distraction can change the way people perceive things.

After distraction, a person may believe a different reality to that which they have actually experienced. Not only that, but the distracted person might not realize that their reality has changed. In fact, they may feel great certainty in their new reality.

Now, researchers are wondering if this could affect the way people remember things.

“We encounter all sorts of distracting information in the world, and it’s really important to understand how distracting information can influence our visual perception,” Julie Golomb, an associate professor of psychology at Ohio State University in Columbia, told Medical News Today.

Although there have been many studies into the cost of distraction in terms of time and accuracy, the researchers wanted to investigate if distractions could change what people think they actually saw.

What if, for example, a person was paying attention to a color when something distracted them?