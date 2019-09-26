A recent study concludes that the birds of Canada and the United States have taken a substantial hit in the last 49 years. According to the authors, North America’s bird populations have decreased by nearly 3 billion birds. Share on Pinterest Sparrows are among the most affected groups of birds. Although species extinctions tend to hog the limelight, studying reductions in animal numbers is just as important. Significant changes in population density can have wide ranging effects on ecosystems. A recent study attempts to understand how bird populations are changing across North America. Some scientists use wild bird populations as an indicator of the general health of an ecosystem, so any changes could be significant for the natural world at large. Due to their sheer numbers, small stature, and flighty habits, assessing the size of bird populations is challenging. However, a group of scientists recently took on this task.

Extensive data, bleak conclusions Researchers from several institutions in the U.S. and Canada, including the American Bird Conservancy, the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology, and Environment and Climate Change Canada, joined forces for the study. To create a clear picture of the state of North American birdlife, the scientists combined data from various independent sources. For instance, some data came from almost 50 years of monitoring efforts from the ground. The team also took data from 143 Next Generation Weather Radar (NEXRAD) stations that detect migrating birds in the air. The authors published their sobering analysis in the journal Science. They conclude that the number of birds in North America has decreased by nearly 3 billion, a decline of 29%. They also note that 90% of these losses affected just 12 bird families, including warblers, sparrows, finches, and swallows. These birds are common species that experts do not consider to be at risk. They play pivotal roles in combating pests and dispersing seeds. “Multiple, independent lines of evidence show a massive reduction in the abundance of birds. We expected to see continuing declines of threatened species. But for the first time, the results also showed pervasive losses among common birds across all habitats, including backyard birds.” Lead author Ken Rosenberg

Big losses, small wins Species that have taken notable hits include birds that live in grasslands, the numbers of which decreased by 53%, equating to about 720 million birds. Also, shorebirds, which have struggled in the past, lost more than one-third of their numbers. The researchers used NEXRAD data to assess the numbers of birds taking part in migrations. These data, which covered a 10-year period, uncovered a 14% decline in bird numbers. Co-author Peter Marra explains how the steep decline that they measured in birds mirrors that affecting other animals, including insects and amphibians. He is concerned and calls for action, pointing out that birds play a pivotal role in the ecosystems that we “depend on for our own health and livelihoods.” Beyond health and wealth, on a more emotional note, Marra says that “people all over the world cherish birds in their own right. Can you imagine a world without birdsong?”