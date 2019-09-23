New research in mice identifies a group of neurons that helps reveal why and how the brain forgets dreams.

When we sleep, our brains go through four stages. The initial three are non-rapid eye movement (non-REM) stages.

The first stage includes the transition from wakefulness to sleep, when the body slows down from its daytime rhythm and “twitches” its way into sleep.

The second stage, also of non-REM sleep, involves light sleep. The third stage of sleep is deeper, and it provides the profound kind of rest that one needs to feel refreshed in the morning.

Finally, the time when our brains do most of their dreaming is called the REM sleep stage. But why do we forget our dreams most of the time? And when does erasing the memory of our dreams occur?

New research in mice suggests that the REM sleep stage also contains a period of “active forgetting.” This most likely occurs to avoid information overload, according to the new study, and the neurons responsible for this forgetting are also the neurons that help control appetite.

The new findings appear in the journal Science. Thomas Kilduff, Ph.D., the director of the Center for Neuroscience at the SRI International research institute in Menlo Park, CA, led the research in collaboration with Akihiro Yamanaka, Ph.D., from Nagoya University, in Japan.