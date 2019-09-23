Natural ways to lower ALT levels

Last reviewed Last reviewed Mon 23 Sep 2019
By Beth Sissons
Reviewed by
Elevated ALT levels can be a sign of liver damage. Taking steps to lower ALT levels can help the liver recover.

Lifestyle changes, such as a healthful diet and regular exercise, can all help to lower ALT levels.

This article looks at eight ways people can try to reduce their ALT levels. It also discusses the ideal levels and how to measure them.

What is ALT and why lower it?

a woman drinking coffee with a faint smile.
A person may be able to lower ALT levels by drinking coffee.

ALT, which stands for alanine aminotransferase, is an enzyme in the liver. Enzymes help the body carry out chemical reactions to function properly.

ALT is essential for filtering toxins from the blood, storing nutrients, and producing bile. Damage or inflammation to the liver causes the liver to release these enzymes into the bloodstream, leading to elevated levels of ALT in the body.

Lowering ALT levels can help the liver carry out its functions. People should treat any causes of elevated ALT, such as liver damage or diabetes, with the help of a medical professional. Natural methods can complement medical treatment to help lower ALT levels.

Natural methods include:

1. Drinking coffee

Drinking coffee can help to lower ALT levels. A review from 2017 looks at several studies that show drinking a cup or more of coffee each day reduces ALT levels.

A study from 2015 compared the risk of liver cancer and chronic liver disease between coffee drinkers and non-coffee-drinkers in more than 200,000 people from Hawaii and California.

The study found that people who drank 2–3 cups of coffee each day had a 38% lower risk of liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma) and 46% lower risk of death from chronic liver disease, compared to non-coffee-drinkers.

In addition, those who drank 4 or more cups of coffee a day had a 41% lower risk of liver cancer and 71% lower risk of dying from chronic liver disease.

Researchers are unsure whether it is the caffeine in coffee that has liver protecting properties, or if it is due to the antioxidants in coffee. A study from 2014 found that both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee lowered ALT levels.

2. Exercising regularly

Regular exercise may help improve liver health, and research suggests physical activity is an important factor in treating liver disease.

A 2018 article from the Journal of Hepatology recommends a regular exercise program as part of treatment for chronic diseases, such as cirrhosis.

3. Losing excess weight

Research has found that weight loss is an important factor in treating fatty liver disease and in preventing fibrosis of the liver. Weight loss improves insulin sensitivity and decreases inflammation. Regular exercise, along with a reduction in calories, may also reduce the risk of liver cancer.

Increasing exercise and decreasing calorie intake through a balanced diet will help people lose weight.

4. Increasing folic acid intake

A folate deficiency may increase the risk of damage to the liver and potentially have a link to liver cancer. People may improve their liver health by eating foods high in folate, such as:

Taking supplements of folic acid may also help lower ALT levels. A 2011 study with 455 participants found that increased folic acid supplementation lowered ALT levels, particularly in men and those with elevated ALT levels. Researchers found that a daily dose of 0.8 milligrams (mg) folic acid may help in lowering ALT levels.

5. Making dietary changes

young man with bipolar stands in grocery store with basket full of vegetables
Eating more vegetables may improve the health of the liver.

A small scale study from 2013 looked at the effect of changing lunch to a healthier option had on ALT levels in 10 males.

Compared to their previous lunches, people had 20.3% lower ALT after eating more healthful lunches for 1 month. The nutritional lunches contained:

  • more vegetables
  • less animal protein and more plant based protein
  • foods with lower energy density
  • more fiber
  • increased amounts of potassium, vitamin B6, and folic acid

A 2007 study found a diet lower in carbohydrates decreased ALT levels in adults who were obese and insulin-resistant.

For a healthy liver, the American Liver Foundation recommend eating a balanced diet that involves:

  • avoiding processed foods, especially fried foods and foods high in sugar, fat, and salt
  • avoiding raw or undercooked shellfish
  • increasing dietary fiber by eating whole grains, fruit, and vegetables

Eating organic food, where possible, may also help the liver by reducing the level of toxins entering the body.

What is an alanine aminotransferase (ALT) blood test?
What is an alanine aminotransferase (ALT) blood test?
This article discusses liver enzyme ALT, how doctors measure it, and what abnormal levels mean.
Read now

6. Reducing high cholesterol

A 2018 study found a link between higher levels of both low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL) and elevated levels of liver enzymes in adults in the United States.

People can reduce high cholesterol levels through regular exercise and a healthful diet that includes:

  • reducing meat and saturated fat
  • avoiding trans fats
  • increasing dietary fiber
  • increasing intake of omega-3 fatty acids

7. Taking care with medications or supplements

Certain drugs and supplements can cause further damage to the liver.

Acetaminophen can damage the liver if people take too much of it. If it is necessary for people with liver damage to take acetaminophen, they should take no more than 2,000 mg per day. People who regularly drink alcohol should avoid taking acetaminophen, or only have it in very small doses if necessary.

According to the American College of Gastroenterology, some herbal supplements can also increase toxicity in the liver, including:

  • chaparral
  • comfrey tea
  • kava
  • skullcap
  • yohimbe

Excess iron or vitamin A can also be harmful to the liver in high doses. People with high ALT levels should check with their doctor to ensure that any medications, supplements, or herbal remedies are safe to take.

8. Avoiding alcohol, smoking, and environmental toxins

Alcohol can increase damage to the liver, so people with high ALT levels should avoid consuming alcohol to protect the liver from further damage.

People who smoke should stop smoking, and others can try to avoid secondhand smoke to reduce the toxic load on the liver.

People can also take care to avoid high levels of chemical toxins in the air where possible and consider using an air purifier in the home to remove excess toxins.

Ideal levels and how to measure them

a doctor showing a woman information on an ipad
A person can speak to their doctor to see if they need to take steps to improve their ALT levels.

People can see their doctor for a liver blood test, which will show levels of ALT in their body. A doctor will take blood from the arm and send the sample off for testing at a laboratory.

According to a 2010 review, normal ALT levels are less than 50 units per liter (U/L).

However, some researchers have recommended lowering the accepted amount for normal. This is because more people are developing obesity and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and by reducing the upper threshold for normal ALT levels, doctors may be able to detect potential liver health issues earlier.

Following this recommendation, ideal levels of ALT are:

  • lower than 31 U/L for females
  • less than 40 U/L for males

Very high levels may indicate liver problems, such as hepatitis.

Very low levels of ALT may also pose health risks and increase frailty. One study found that low ALT levels in people with coronary heart disease increased the risk of long term mortality. ALT levels that are 17 U/L may predict an increased risk of frailty and increased mortality.

People can discuss their ALT results with their doctor to find out if their ALT levels are healthful, or whether they need to take steps to alter them.

Summary

High levels of the liver enzyme ALT can be a sign of liver damage. People can lower their ALT levels by making lifestyle changes, such as taking regular exercise and changing their diet.

Increasing fiber intake, reducing saturated fats and processed foods, as well as consuming a range of nutrients from fruits and vegetables may all help to lower levels.

People can see their doctor for an ALT test if they notice any symptoms of liver damage to check whether their ALT levels are within the normal range.

Related coverage

What to know about folic acid Folic acid is vital for the production of nucleic acid, which forms part of all genetic material. Folic acid carries out a range of functions, including creating red blood cells. However, folic acid is particularly important for those who are pregnant or trying to conceive as it helps the fetus develop healthily. Read now
Top 15 sources of plant-based protein People who eat or are considering vegetarian or vegan diets may be concerned about getting enough protein from their food. In this article, we look at the best plant-based proteins, including vegetables high in protein, and some ways to use them. We also discuss whether plant-based protein powders are a good option. Read now
Natural ways to lower cholesterol High cholesterol levels can increase a person’s risk of heart disease. Natural ways to lower cholesterol include replacing trans fats and saturated fats with monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, eating more soluble fiber, and exercising regularly. Learn more here. Read now
20 ways to lose weight safely Fad diets and rapid weight loss can be unsafe and often lead to people regaining the weight later on. In this article, learn how to lose weight safely by making long-term lifestyle changes. Read now
Health benefits and risks of drinking coffee Drinking coffee can do much more than provide an energy boost. Some scientific studies have suggested that coffee can also reduce the risk of several health issues. Learn more about the possible benefits of coffee, as well as some of the risks, here. Read now
Liver Disease / Hepatitis
Blood / Hematology Complementary Medicine / Alternative Medicine Medical Devices / Diagnostics

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Mon 23 September 2019.

    Visit our Liver Disease / Hepatitis category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Liver Disease / Hepatitis.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Sissons, Beth. "Natural ways to lower ALT levels." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 23 Sep. 2019. Web.
    24 Sep. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/326425.php>

    APA
    Sissons, B. (2019, September 23). "Natural ways to lower ALT levels." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Popular in: Liver Disease / Hepatitis

Scroll to top