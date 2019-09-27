The company Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is announcing that they are withdrawing more batches of the common hypertension drug Losartan after discovering that they contained unacceptably high levels of a carcinogen in January of this year.

The FDA have published an announcement that a drug company is withdrawing several lots of a common hypertension drug.

Losartan is a drug that doctors commonly use to treat high blood pressure in people with or without left ventricular hypertrophy , an abnormal enlargement of the heart’s left ventricle.

Healthcare professionals also prescribe Losartan for the treatment of nephropathy in people with type 2 diabetes.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals, which also goes by Torrent Pharma, markets the drug.

Recently, the company voluntarily withdrew some batches of Losartan from the market because they contained traces of an impurity at levels that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) consider unsafe.

On January 3, 2019, the company first announced that they were expanding their initial market recall — or withdrawal — from 2 lots of Losartan potassium tablets, USP to 10 lots because they contained unacceptably high levels of N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA).

Since then, they have announced several “expansion recalls,” in which they withdrew more batches of the drug.

Now, the FDA have published the company’s fifth expansion recall for Losartan potassium tablets, USP, and this includes Losartan potassium/hydrochlorothiazide tablets, USP.

According to the National Library of Medicine, NDEA is a hepatotoxic agent, which means that it damages the liver. They also state that it is “reasonably anticipated” to cause cancer in humans.