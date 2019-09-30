Summer is well and truly over. As I write this, we’re on our fifth consecutive day of rain here in Brighton, United Kingdom, home to Medical News Today‘s editorial office. I think it’s safe to pack the flip-flops away for another year.

But despite the gloomy British weather, the mood is sunny at MNT HQ.

In last month’s letter, I talked about collaboration and how the editorial team works together every day to bring you, our readers, the best possible health information and the latest news in medical research.

This month, our collaborative efforts have led to some new content ideas. We’ve extended our news offering to include research on animal health and psychology, and it seems that you’re enjoying learning more about the animal world.

You loved our article investigating the sexual behavior of female bonobos, and you were intrigued to learn how selective breeding has altered dogs’ behavior. If cute and fluffy is more your thing, take a look at our video on how cats can benefit human health.

We were also excited to share the details of our rigorous editorial process with you this September.

We hope that learning more about how we create our articles from start to finish reinforces your trust in MNT as an authoritative and reliable provider of medical content.

If you want to learn more about MNT and the people who create the content you love, we’ve also updated our About Us page. Take a look!

So, which articles caught your eye this September? It seems that you’re thinking about your diet this fall; our article on how to eat 1,200 calories a day proved popular, and you were also keen to learn whether the keto diet affects cholesterol and what the best breakfasts are for losing weight.

You were also interested in our article on what to do to reduce facial fat, and our content on the best multivitamins for different men was popular.

Within our news content, our article on a head device that reduced memory loss in people with Alzheimer’s disease piqued your curiosity, as did our coverage of a study that investigated how different types of fiber affect our gut microbiome.

My must-read for September is our in depth feature on the psychological mechanisms behind superstitious thinking. If like me, you avoid walking under ladders due to a fear that it will bring bad luck, I’d recommend reading this fascinating piece.

I’ll be back next month with more on what you’ve been reading, as well as all-important updates on the British weather.

Have a happy and healthful October!





Honor Whiteman, Managing Editor