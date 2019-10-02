Left sided facial numbness is a symptom that involves a decreased or complete loss of sensation in this area of the body. It can be the result of several different conditions, including a stroke or migraine.

Numbness on the left side of the face can present as a loss of feeling, but it may also produce a tingling or burning sensation. It is also possible for the facial muscles to become paralyzed and unable to move, which can cause one side of the face to droop.

Some of the causes of left sided facial numbness are easily treatable, but others are more serious. In this article, we discuss some possible causes of this symptom and their treatment options.

Strokes and transient ischemic attacks



There are multiple causes of left sided facial numbness. There are multiple causes of left sided facial numbness.

A stroke occurs when there is a disruption in the blood flow to the brain. It can result from a blood vessel in the brain bursting or the blockage of a blood vessel carrying blood to the brain.

Sudden numbness of the face is one of the warning signs of a stroke. It can occur on the left or right side and rarely affects the whole face. It is essential to seek immediate medical help for a stroke.

Other warning signs include:

numbness or weakness in muscles, often affecting one side of the body

confusion and dizziness

a severe headache

difficulty speaking

visual disturbances

Following a stroke, paralysis or numbness on one side of the body or face may persist.

Transient ischemic attacks share the same symptoms as a stroke, but they do not last as long.

Treatment

The type of treatment for a stroke will depend on the cause, but it will be immediate. A doctor may use medical procedures, such as inserting a catheter to remove a blood clot, or administer medications, such as blood thinners or antiplatelet drugs.

Following a stroke, the management of symptoms often includes making various lifestyle changes, such as following a healthful diet and quitting smoking.

Multiple sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an inflammatory condition that causes myelin to break down. Myelin is a fatty substance making up the membrane that wraps around nerve fibers to help them carry messages.

MS affects the communication between nerves, which restricts the interaction between different parts of the body and brain.

As MS affects nerves all around the body, it can cause a broad range of symptoms. One possible symptom is a sensation of tingling or numbness in different parts of the body, including the face.

Treatment

There is no cure for MS, but some treatments are available, including steroid medications and disease modifying treatments.

Bell's palsy



A doctor may recommend eye drops to treat Bell's palsy. A doctor may recommend eye drops to treat Bell's palsy.

Bell's palsy is a sudden weakness or paralysis of the facial muscles that can get worse over 3 to 5 days. It results from inflammation of the seventh cranial nerve, often called the facial nerve. This nerve is responsible for controlling the movement of the facial muscles.

Damage to the facial nerve in Bell's palsy can cause a weakness or paralysis on one side of the face. Sometimes, numbness can occur as well.

Treatment

To treat Bell's palsy, doctors often recommend eye drops to maintain hydration in the eyes. Depending on the severity of the symptoms, other medications can include steroid drugs or antiviral medication.

Physical therapy is also an option to assist the recovery of the facial muscles after Bell's palsy.

Infections

Some infections can result in symptoms that affect the facial muscles.

For example, tick bites can cause a bacterial infection that leads to Lyme disease. Lyme disease is an inflammatory infection that causes a fever and skin rashes around the body.

Without treatment, Lyme disease can progress, potentially causing numbness in one or both sides of the face.

Treatment

Lyme disease is usually easily treatable with a course of antibiotics. In more severe cases, steroid medications may help treat the symptoms.

Another example of an infection that can cause facial numbness is shingles. Shingles is a reactivation of a viral infection that affects the nerves. The virus that causes it is the varicella-zoster virus, which is also responsible for chickenpox.

The symptoms of shingles typically occur on one side of the body or face, sometimes in just a small area. They include tingling or numbness, which may affect one side of the face.

People with shingles often use pain relievers, and doctors sometimes prescribe or recommend antiviral drugs, such as acyclovir (Zovirax) and valacyclovir (Valtrex).

Migraine

A migraine is a sudden and intense pain that typically starts on one side of the head.

Without treatment, migraine headaches typically last for 4 to 72 hours.

In addition to severe pain in the head, a migraine can have several other symptoms, including nausea and sensitivity to light.

Some people experience prodrome symptoms, which are temporary symptoms that occur before a full migraine. One of these symptoms is numbness or a tingling sensation that often affects the hands or the face.

In some people, an aura can occur before, during, or after a migraine. This sensation involves neurological symptoms, such as numbness.

Treatment

There is no cure for migraine, but some medications, such as erenumab (Almovig), are available to help prevent attacks. Certain lifestyle changes, including regular exercise and stress reduction techniques, may work for some people as an alternative to medication.

When to see a doctor



A person should see a doctor the first time they experience numbness on the left side of the face. A person should see a doctor the first time they experience numbness on the left side of the face.

Numbness on the left side of the face can be a sign of several possible conditions.

In some cases, these conditions are severe.

If a person is experiencing the symptom for the first time, it is vital to see a doctor.

If it occurs alongside other signs of a stroke, they will need to seek immediate medical attention.

Takeaway

Numbness on the left side of the face can have a range of different causes, some of which can be serious and require medical attention. In the case of a stroke, immediate medical attention is vital to prevent serious long term harm.

Some causes, such as infections, are easily treatable with the right medications.

It is important to see a doctor when experiencing left sided facial numbness for the first time.