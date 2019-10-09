New research suggests that the greatest pollutants of office air are humans, who unwittingly carry and disperse unhealthful volatile compounds by wearing deodorant — and even by breathing.

There is a lot of concern about the negative effects of air pollution on health.

Exposure to polluted air can contribute to the development of cancer, lung disease, and even heart disease.

Generally speaking, however, when we think of air pollution, we think primarily of the air we breathe when out on the streets of metropolitan areas.

Yet in the United States and elsewhere in the world, people often spend as many as 40 hours per week at work, and many individuals likely spend much — if not most — of that time in an office environment.

Thus, the quality of office air can be just as instrumental in predicting whether or not individuals continue to experience good health. How can we tell if office air quality is adequate, and what are the greatest pollutants of office air?

These are the questions that researchers from Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN, addressed in a recent study. The investigators will expand on their findings at the 2019 American Association for Aerosol Research Conference that will take place in Portland, OR, on October 14–18, 2019.