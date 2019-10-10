What are the 12 cranial nerves?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Thu 10 Oct 2019
By
Reviewed by
The cranial nerves are a set of twelve nerves that originate in the brain. Each has a different function for sense or movement.

The functions of the cranial nerves are sensory, motor, or both:

  • Sensory cranial nerves help a person to see, smell, and hear.
  • Motor cranial nerves help control muscle movements in the head and neck.

Each nerve has a name that reflects its function and a number according to its location in the brain. Scientists use Roman numerals from I–XII to label the cranial nerves in the brain.

This article will explore the functions of the cranial nerves and provide a diagram.

Diagram

an infographic of the 12 cranial nerves

I. Olfactory nerve

The olfactory nerve transmits information to the brain regarding a person's sense of smell.

When a person inhales fragrant molecules, olfactory receptors within the nasal passage send the impulses to the cranial cavity, which then travel to the olfactory bulb.

Specialized olfactory neurons and nerve fibers meet with other nerves, which pass into the olfactory tract.

The olfactory tract then travels to the frontal lobe and other areas of the brain that are involved with memory and notation of different smells.

II. Optic nerve

The optic nerve transmits information to the brain regarding a person's vision.

When light enters the eye, it hits the retina, which contains rods and cones. These are photoreceptors that translate signals from light into visual information for the brain.

Cones are located in the central retina and are involved with color vision. Rods are located in the peripheral retina and are involved with non-color vision.

These photoreceptors carry signal impulses along nerve cells to form the optic nerve. Most of the fibers of the optic nerve cross into a structure called the optic chiasm. Then, the optic tract projects to the primary visual cortex in the occipital lobe at the back of the brain. The occipital lobe is where the brain handles visual information.

III. Oculomotor nerve

The oculomotor nerve helps control muscle movements of the eyes.

The oculomotor nerve provides movement to most of the muscles that move the eyeball and upper eyelid, known as extraocular muscles.

The oculomotor nerve also helps with involuntary functions of the eye:

  • The sphincter pupillae muscle automatically constricts the pupil to allow less light into the eye when the light is bright. When it is dark, the muscle relaxes to allow more light to enter.
  • The ciliary muscles help the lens adjust to short range and long range vision. This happens automatically when a person looks at near or far objects.

IV. Trochlear nerve

The trochlear nerve is also involved in eye movement.

The trochlear nerve, like the oculomotor nerve, originates in the midbrain. It powers the contralateral superior oblique muscle that allows the eye to point downward and inward.

All about the central nervous system
All about the central nervous system
The central nervous system consists of the brain and spinal cord. Learn more about its structure, function, and related medical conditions here.
Read now

V. Trigeminal nerve

The trigeminal nerve is the largest cranial nerve and has both motor and sensory functions.

Its motor functions help a person to chew and clench the teeth and gives sensation to muscles in the tympanic membrane of the ear.

Its sensory division has three parts that connect to sensory receptor sites on the face:

  • The ophthalmic part gives sensation to parts of the eyes, including the cornea, mucosa in the nose, and skin on the nose, the eyelid, and the forehead.
  • The maxillary part gives sensation to the middle third of the face, side of the nose, upper teeth, and lower eyelid.
  • The mandibular part gives sensation to the lower third of the face, the tongue, mucosa in the mouth, and lower teeth.

Trigeminal neuralgia is a common disorder of the trigeminal nerve that can cause intense pain and facial tics.

VI. Abducens nerve

The abducens nerve also helps control eye movements.

It helps the lateral rectus muscle, which is one of the extraocular muscles, to turn the gaze outward.

The abducens nerve starts in the pons of the brainstem, enters an area called Dorello's canal, travels through the cavernous sinus, and ends at the lateral rectus muscle within the bony orbit.

VII. Facial nerve

a woman able to smile because of one her 12 cranial nerves.
The facial nerve functions to produce facial expressions.

The facial nerve also has both motor and sensory functions.

The facial nerve is made up of four nuclei that serve different functions:

  • movement of muscles that produce facial expression
  • movement of the lacrimal, submaxillary, and submandibular glands
  • the sensation of the external ear
  • the sensation of taste

The four nuclei originate in the pons and medulla and join together to travel to the geniculate ganglion.

Bell's palsy is a common disorder of the facial nerve, which causes paralysis on one side of the face and possibly loss of taste sensation.

VIII. Vestibulocochlear nerve

The vestibulocochlear nerve is involved with a person's hearing and balance.

The vestibulocochlear nerve contains two components:

  • The vestibular nerve helps the body sense changes in the position of the head with regard to gravity. The body uses this information to maintain balance.
  • The cochlear nerve helps with hearing. Specialized inner hair cells and the basilar membrane vibrate in response to sounds and determine the frequency and magnitude of the sound.

These fibers combine in the pons and exit the skull via the internal acoustic meatus in the temporal bone.

IX. Glossopharyngeal nerve

The glossopharyngeal nerve possesses both motor and sensory functions.

  • The sensory function receives information from the throat, tonsils, middle ear, and back of the tongue. It is also involved with the sensation of taste for the back of the tongue.
  • The motor division provides movement to the stylopharyngeus, which is a muscle that allows the throat to shorten and widen.

The glossopharyngeal nerve starts in the medulla oblongata in the brain and leaves the skull through the jugular foramen, which leads to the tympanic nerve.

X. Vagus nerve

The vagus nerve has a range of functions, providing motor, sensory, and parasympathetic functions.

  • The sensory part provides sensation to the outer part of the ear, the throat, the heart, abdominal organs. It also plays a role in taste sensation.
  • The motor part provides movement to the throat and soft palate.
  • The parasympathetic function regulates heart rhythm and innervates the smooth muscles in the airway, lungs, and gastrointestinal tract.

The vagus nerve is the longest cranial nerve as it starts in the medulla and extends to the abdomen.

Doctors use vagus nerve stimulation therapy to treat various conditions, including epilepsy, depression, and anxiety. Learn more about the vagus nerve and stimulation therapy here.

XI. Accessory nerve

a professor showing students a model brain as she talks about the 12 cranial nerves.
The accessory nerve provides motor function to the neck.

The accessory nerve provides motor function to some muscles in the neck:

It controls the sternocleidomastoid and trapezius muscles that allow a person to rotate, extend, and flex the neck and shoulders.

The accessory nerve separates into spinal and cranial parts.

The spinal component starts in the spinal cord and travels into the skull through the foramen magnum. From there, it meets the cranial component of the accessory nerve and exits the skull along the internal carotid artery.

The cranial part of the accessory nerve combines with the vagus nerve.

XII. Hypoglossal nerve

The hypoglossal nerve is a motor nerve that supplies the tongue muscles.

The hypoglossal nerve originates in the medulla.

Disorders of the hypoglossal nerve can cause paralysis of the tongue, most often occurring on one side.

Summary

The twelve cranial nerves are a group of nerves that start in the brain and provide motor and sensory functions to the head and neck.

Each cranial nerve has its unique anatomical characteristics and functions.

Doctors can identify neurological or psychiatric disorders by testing cranial nerve functions.

Related coverage

Trigeminal neuralgia: Symptoms, causes, and treatment Trigeminal neuralgia is a nerve disorder that causes abrupt, searing pain in the face and jaw. It affects about one million people worldwide and is more common in women and people aged over 50. Here, we describe in detail the range of medications and surgical treatments. Learn to diminish symptoms and prevent attacks. Read now
Nerve conduction velocity: Side effects and normal values A nerve conduction velocity test measures how fast the nerves in the body send important signals. If they are too slow, this may indicate nerve damage and one of several underlying medical conditions. In this article, we look at how the test is done, the results, and some of the potential causes of nerve damage. Read now
Symptoms, causes, and treatment of epilepsy Epilepsy is a common neurological condition characterized by recurrent seizures. Seizures occur when a sudden surge of electrical activity causes a temporary disturbance in the brain’s communication signals. They can vary in severity. Here, learn about the types of epilepsy and their symptoms, treatment, and prognosis. Read now
Radial nerve injury: Everything you need to know The radial nerve is prone to injury, even from minor incidents, such as sleeping on the arm. Radial nerve injury is also common after breaking the arm. In this article, learn about other causes, as well as symptoms and treatments. Read now
What are the causes of Bell's palsy? Bell's palsy causes weakness or paralysis of the muscles on one side of the face. It tends to occur due to a malfunction of the facial nerve, usually caused by the herpes virus. Bell's palsy is generally temporary, and most people will recover within 9 months. Read on for causes, risk factors, and treatment options. Read now
Neurology / Neuroscience
Psychology / Psychiatry

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Thu 10 October 2019.

    Visit our Neurology / Neuroscience category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Neurology / Neuroscience.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Johnson, Shannon. "What are the 12 cranial nerves?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 10 Oct. 2019. Web.
    10 Oct. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/326621.php>

    APA
    Johnson, S. (2019, October 10). "What are the 12 cranial nerves?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Popular in: Neurology / Neuroscience

Scroll to top