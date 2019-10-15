What foods relieve nausea?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Tue 15 Oct 2019
By Beth Sissons
Reviewed by
If people are feeling nauseated, just the thought of food may make them feel worse. However, it is important to fuel the body and settle the stomach.

People may feel nauseated for a variety of reasons, such as:

Getting plenty of rest and drinking fluids can help manage nausea, but so can eating certain foods. In this article, we look at which foods can help relieve nausea.

Ginger

ginger which is a one of the foods for nausea
Ginger is a traditional treatment for nausea.

People have traditionally used ginger to treat nausea. Gingerols and shogaols are components in ginger that may stimulate the stomach to empty and help to relieve feelings of nausea.

A review of studies looked at the effects of ginger on nausea and vomiting in cases of pregnancy-induced symptoms. Four randomized controlled trials showed that ginger was more effective than a placebo in reducing the intensity of nausea and frequency of vomiting in pregnant females.

The authors of the review also found that ginger was more effective than a placebo in treating morning sickness, seasickness, and chemotherapy-induced nausea.

People can add ginger to broths or add sliced fresh ginger to hot water or herbal teas. Ginger ale is also a good option, as is eating crystallized ginger.

Broth

Chicken or vegetable broth can be a good source of nutrients that are easy to digest when a person is feeling nauseated.

If people are drinking less or losing fluids through sweating and vomiting, broths can help to replace lost fluids, salt, and electrolytes.

BRAT diet

BRAT stands for:

  • Bananas
  • Rice
  • Applesauce
  • Toast

People may find these foods easier to eat because they are bland and easy to digest.

Bananas are also a good source of energy and nutrients. They are high in potassium, which can help replace any electrolytes lost through vomiting.

The BRAT diet does not provide enough nutrients for people over the long term, however. It may help for a brief period of nausea, but people should start adding a wider variety of foods once they start feeling better.

It is also vital to stay hydrated while on the BRAT diet. People should make sure they take small sips of water frequently. Drinking large gulps of water may upset an already unsettled stomach.

Everything you need to know about the BRAT diet
Everything you need to know about the BRAT diet
Learn more about the BRAT diet for treating nausea.
Read now

Dry foods

Along with toast, other dry foods can be a good option for people feeling nauseated, as they are plain and easy to digest. They also have little to no odor, which may help reduce feelings of nausea.

Dry foods can include:

  • saltine crackers
  • pretzels
  • oatcakes
  • rice cakes

Cold foods

People may find it easier to eat cold foods when feeling sick, as they often smell less than hot foods. The odor of hot food may increase feelings of nausea for some people.

Good options for cold foods include:

  • a sandwich with protein, such as peanut butter or egg salad
  • crackers with a small amount of cheese
  • yogurt
  • popsicles

Protein-rich food

peanut butter on a knife.
Peanut butter is a protein-rich food.

Protein helps the body create enzymes that digest food. The body also uses protein to oxygenate blood to carry nutrients to every part of the body.

Some research suggests that eating more protein than carbohydrates may help relieve nausea and vomiting in pregnant women.

Good options for protein-rich foods include:

  • peanut butter
  • fish
  • turkey
  • boiled eggs
  • plain, unsweetened yogurt
  • baked tofu (not fried)

People can combine these foods with bland foods, such as toast, rice, or noodles, to increase calories.

Summary

People may not want to eat much when they are feeling nauseated. However, consuming small amounts of certain foods may help relieve nausea and keep energy levels up.

It is also vital to stay hydrated by drinking clear beverages, such as water or soda, especially to replace lost fluids if vomiting.

Other tips that may help with nausea include:

  • sitting upright after eating
  • avoiding activity after eating
  • watching TV, reading a book, or talking to someone while eating as a distraction
  • eat slowly to help digestion
  • eating small amounts throughout the day
  • rinsing the mouth or brushing the teeth after eating to reduce feelings of nausea

If people continue to feel nauseated without any relief, have unexplained nausea, or feel unable to eat or drink at all, they should speak to a doctor.

Related coverage

What causes heartburn and nausea? Heartburn and nausea are both common digestive issues. They can occur together, especially if a person experiences indigestion. Learn more in this article. Read now
What are the best ways to get rid of nausea? A look at how to get rid of nausea, a common complaint with a range of potential causes. Included is detail on physical changes to make to reduce nausea. Read now
What's to know about motion sickness? What causes travel sickness or sea sickness? Learn more about how these conditions occur, and discover some simple things to do if you start to feel sick or have any of the many other symptoms that a person can experience when they travel. We also explain what to do to avoid the symptoms and some medications to try. Read now
Which essential oils help with nausea? There are many essential oils that might be beneficial for a range of symptoms. Lots of people use them to treat nausea. Researchers have studied several oils that may work, including ginger and lemon oil, but results remain inconclusive. Here, learn more about the best essential oils for nausea and how to use them. Read now
What to know about nausea after eating Feeling nauseated after eating is an unpleasant sensation and can indicate one of several conditions. These can range from food poisoning or allergy to pregnancy, migraine, or a problem with an organ involved in digestion, such as the gallbladder or pancreas. Find out here about these causes and when to see a doctor. Read now
GastroIntestinal / Gastroenterology
Ear, Nose and Throat Nutrition / Diet Pregnancy / Obstetrics

Additional information

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Sissons, Beth. "What foods relieve nausea?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 15 Oct. 2019. Web.
    16 Oct. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/326683.php>

    APA
    Sissons, B. (2019, October 15). "What foods relieve nausea?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Popular in: GastroIntestinal / Gastroenterology

Scroll to top