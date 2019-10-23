How many calories are there in different cuts of chicken?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Wed 23 Oct 2019
By
Reviewed by
Chicken is one of the most popular sources of lean protein around the world because it offers high protein with low calories and fat per serving.

Part of chicken's appeal is its versatility. Nearly every cuisine from around the world offers a variety of chicken dishes. Chicken also has a relatively neutral taste, which makes it easy to pair with different flavorings.

Chicken comes in a variety of cuts, including:

  • breasts
  • thighs
  • drumsticks
  • wings

Each portion of the chicken contains slightly different calorie, fat, and nutritional counts.

The following is a breakdown of the nutritional value of different parts of a chicken, looking at 3.5-ounce (oz) servings in each case.

It is unlikely that any of the cuts that people find in a grocery store are cut precisely to 3.5 oz, so they need to take this into account when calculating nutritional values per portion.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommend 5.5 oz of protein per day for people consuming 2,000 calories. Again, as chicken cuts vary in size, people may want to weigh the chicken to establish its nutritional content.

The totals below are for cooked chicken without added fat or seasonings. Cooking methods and seasonings can add to calorie, fat, sodium, and sugar counts. A person who is trying to keep a healthful diet may want to consider the best ways to cook their chicken.

Boneless, skinless breast

Chicken on a plate that has a number of calories
Chicken is a relatively low calorie source of lean protein.

A person should be able to find boneless, skinless chicken breasts easily at their local grocery store. The USDA itemize a typical chicken breast as about 3 oz.

In a 3.5-oz serving of cooked boneless and skinless chicken breast, a person is consuming about 165 calories.

They are also getting:

  • 31 grams (g) of protein
  • 3.6 g of fat
  • 74 milligrams (mg) of sodium
  • 1 mg of iron

Skin on and bone in breast

Grocery stores often package chicken breasts with the bones and skin still in place. Some recipes, such as soups, may call for breasts prepared this way. However, the fat content nearly doubles in comparison to skinless and boneless, while the amount of protein decreases slightly.

In a 3.5-oz serving of cooked breast with skin and bones still in place, a person is consuming 197 calories.

They are also getting:

  • 30 g of protein
  • 7.8 g of fat
  • 71 mg of sodium
  • 1 mg of iron

Drumsticks with skin on

The drumstick is often a popular option for people. The drumstick is the lower portion of the chicken's leg. Along with the thighs, people consider them a part of the "dark" meat on the chicken.

In a 3.5-oz serving of a cooked drumstick with skin on, a person is consuming 216 calories.

Also, they are getting:

  • 27 g of protein
  • 11.2 g of fat
  • 90 mg of sodium
  • 1.3 mg of iron

However, if a person removes the skin, the calories they are eating fall to about 175, and the amount of fat to 5.7 g.

Thighs with skin on

Roast Chicken Thighs
Chicken will contain more calories if a person leaves the skin on.

Thighs are the upper portions of the legs. Along with the drumsticks, people also refer to the thighs as the "dark" meat on the chicken.

In a 3.5-oz serving of cooked thighs with skin on, a person is consuming 229 calories.

Also, they are getting:

  • 25 g of protein
  • 15.5 g of fat
  • 84 mg of sodium
  • 1.3 mg of iron

Removing the skin reduces the calories to 209 and the fat content to 10.9 g.

Are air fryers healthy?
Are air fryers healthy?
Air fryers are supposedly a more healthful way to fry foods. Learn more about whether air fryers are healthy here.
Read now

Wings with skin on

Chicken wings are some of the most popular foods for appetizers and parties. They are also the least protein-rich and highest in calories of any of the cuts of chicken.

In a 3.5-oz serving of cooked wings with skin on, a person is consuming 290 calories.

Also, they are getting:

  • 27 g of protein
  • 19.5 g of fat
  • 82 mg of sodium
  • 1.3 mg of iron

If a person removes the skin, they will be consuming 203 calories and 8.1 g of fat. Removing the skin increases the protein content to 30 g.

How does skin affect calories?

Certain parts of the chicken, such as the breasts, often come with or without the skin. Typically, shops sell the thighs, wings, and drumsticks with the skin still on.

Skin consistently adds more calories and more fat to the chicken piece.

People who want to reduce their weight can choose to remove the skin either before or after cooking. They need to bear in mind that it is important to always include healthful amounts of fat and calories in their diet, even when trying to lose weight.

The best option is to eat skinless chicken breast, taking into account the calories, fat, and protein values of the different parts of the chicken.

Cooking methods

The healthiest way to cook chicken is to cook without added fats. Some popular ways to do this include:

  • baking on a nonstick baking sheet
  • using cooking spray instead of oil when pan frying or baking
  • steaming
  • pressure cooking
  • grilling
  • air frying

Cooking methods that people should avoid if they want to limit calories and fat include:

  • deep frying
  • pan frying in oils or butter
  • baking with butter or oils
  • cooking in marinades with added fat, sugar, or salt

Possible health benefits

a man looks happy as he eats a meal with others.
A person can include chicken in a wide range of dishes.

Chicken is a lean protein, which means that it offers few calories relative to the quantity a person eats.

The best option for people looking to reduce their calories and avoid fat is skinless chicken breasts.

Both skinless chicken breasts and other cuts of chicken are a rich source of protein. However, the skin and cut of the chicken can add extra calories and fat.

When people add chicken to a balanced diet, it can be a healthful source of protein. Protein helps a person's body rebuild muscle and supports many other functions.

Summary

Chicken is the most healthful when people prepare it with minimal fats and without the skin.

A person should choose cooking methods such as baking, steaming, or pressure cooking to help them avoid consuming more fat and calories than they need.

When seasoning the chicken, a person can choose to use spices that do not contain extra salt and avoid marinades that may add extra sugar, salt, or fat.

Related coverage

The best healthful fast-food options Fast-food restaurants may save people time cooking at home, but some of their meal options may be high in calories and fat and low in nutrients. Learn about the most healthful fast-food options here. Read now
Should you do cardio or lift weights? Many people wonder what the best type of exercise is for burning calories. Cardiovascular exercises and weight training have different effects on the body and may influence weight loss or muscle gain. Here, learn more about how each type of exercise burns calories and which is best. Read now
How many calories should I eat to lose weight? Weight management and loss seems like a difficult health measure to get right, but keep a close eye on the number of calories you consume can help. But how do you know if you’re eating enough to lose weight the right way? This MNT Knowledge Center article explains how many calories you should consume. Read now
How can I eat a low-calorie diet as a vegan? Low-calorie foods such as soy, oats, fruit, and popcorn can help people feel full for longer. They are also suitable for vegans and many of those following other diets. Learn more about the best low-calorie foods for vegans here. Read now
How many calories should I eat a day? A calorie is an amount of energy that a particular food provides. Consuming more calories than needed will result in weight gain, consuming too few will result in weight loss. How many calories a person should eat each day depends on a variety of factors, such as age, size, sex, activity levels, and general health. Read now
Nutrition / Diet
Obesity / Weight Loss / Fitness

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Wed 23 October 2019.

    Visit our Nutrition / Diet category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Nutrition / Diet.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Fletcher, Jenna. "How many calories are there in different cuts of chicken?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 23 Oct. 2019. Web.
    24 Oct. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/326767.php>

    APA
    Fletcher, J. (2019, October 23). "How many calories are there in different cuts of chicken?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Popular in: Nutrition / Diet

Scroll to top