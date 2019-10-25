Angiotensin converting enzyme, or "ACE" inhibitors, are a type of medication that doctors prescribe to treat high blood pressure, or "hypertension," and other cardiovascular conditions. This article outlines the different ACE inhibitors that are available. We also discuss the effectiveness of ACE inhibitors, along with their potential side effects and risks.

How do ACE inhibitors work? Share on Pinterest A person may use ACE inhibitors to treat high blood pressure. ACE inhibitors prevent the body from making the hormone Angiotensin II. Ordinarily, this hormone narrows the blood vessels, which causes an increase in blood pressure and forces the heart to work harder. By inhibiting the production of Angiotensin II, ACE inhibitors keep the blood vessels open. This reduces blood pressure and lowers the risk of complications associated with hypertension. Most people take ACE inhibitors orally, but some may administer the drug intravenously.

List of ACE inhibitors The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) list the following types of ACE inhibitor: benazepril (Lotensin)

captopril

enalapril (Vasotec)

enalaprilat

fosinopril

lisinopril (Zestril and Prinivil)

moexipril

perindopril

quinapril (Accupril)

ramipril (Altace)

trandolapril

Uses Share on Pinterest Doctors may prescribe ACE inhibitors to people with cardiovascular conditions, heart problems, or kidney problems. Doctors mainly prescribe ACE inhibitors to treat the following conditions: cardiovascular conditions (e.g., high blood pressure, and coronary artery disease)

heart problems (e.g., heart disease)

kidney problems (e.g., primary nephrotic syndrome) A doctor may also prescribe ACE inhibitors to treat or improve some of the symptoms of diabetes and migraine. Doctors consider some of these uses as off-label. Off-label means that the FDA have approved a drug for one condition, but doctors prescribe it to treat something different.

Side effects Most people who take ACE inhibitors do not experience side effects. When side effects do occur, they are usually minor. A 2019 review of ACE inhibitors describes some of the more common side effects of ACE inhibitors. The table below outlines these side effects, along with how many people experience them. Side effect Percentage of people affected Dizziness 12–19% Low blood pressure, or "hypotension" 7–11% Fainting 5–7% Elevated levels of urea, nitrogen, and creatine in the blood (a possible sign of kidney problems) 2–11% High potassium levels, or "hyperkalemia" 2–6% A separate 2019 review notes that around 1–10% of people who take ACE inhibitors may develop a dry cough. If a person cannot tolerate this cough, they should seek their doctor's advice on whether to stop taking the medication. Some people may develop more severe side effects when taking ACE inhibitors. Examples include kidney problems and allergies to the ACE inhibitor. Another severe side effect that can occur is angioedema, which is swelling, typically of the tongue and throat. People who take ACE inhibitors should contact their doctor if they experience any side effects while on the medication. Anyone who has a swelling of the tongue or throat should call 911.

Effectiveness ACE inhibitors can help prolong the lives of people who have had heart attacks, and those who have received a diagnosis with heart failure. These drugs can also help people who have high blood pressure due to kidney disease. When treating high blood pressure, a doctor will often combine the ACE inhibitor with another antihypertensive medication to increase the effects of the drug. Doctors have found that calcium channel blockers (CCBs) and thiazide diuretics can work well with ACE inhibitors to lower blood pressure.

Risks ACE inhibitors usually do not cause problems when a person takes them as directed. However, pregnant women should not take ACE inhibitors due to a risk of harm to the fetus. These risks include: low amniotic fluid levels

kidney problems

abnormal skull development

death People who have an allergy to ACE inhibitors should not take the medication. People with the kidney condition bilateral renal artery stenosis (BRAS) should also avoid these drugs. BRAS is a narrowing of the blood vessels within the kidneys. ACE inhibitors can cause worsening kidney function in people with this condition. People who are concerned about the potential risks of ACE inhibitors should talk to their doctor.

ACE inhibitors vs. beta-blockers and calcium channel blockers Share on Pinterest A person's age, overall health, and medical history may affect the medication they receive. Beta-blockers and CCBs are two other medications that doctors commonly prescribe to treat heart problems and high blood pressure. Both drugs work differently to ACE inhibitors. Beta-blockers prevent the release of stress hormones. This slows down the heartbeat, which, in turn, reduces the intensity of blood flow around the body. CCBs prevent calcium from interacting with the body's calcium receptors. Ordinarily, calcium plays a role in contracting the muscles within the heart and blood vessel walls. CCBs block the movement of calcium into the blood vessel walls, causing these walls to relax. This reduces blood pressure and allows the heart to receive more oxygenated blood. By blocking calcium movement into the heart muscles, the heart contracts more slowly. This puts less stress on the heart. The type of medication a person receives depends on several factors, including their: age

ethnicity

overall health

medical history