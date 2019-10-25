What causes breast itchiness without a rash?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Fri 25 Oct 2019
By
Reviewed by
Itchy breasts are a common occurrence, but if there is no rash, the cause may be difficult to pinpoint.

Various conditions, including yeast infections, eczema, and psoriasis, often cause itching, but they also produce a rash.

There are several reasons why the breasts may feel itchy without an accompanying rash, however. Although most causes are benign, people should pay attention to their symptoms, as breast itchiness can also be an early sign of a rare form of inflammatory breast cancer.

In this article, we provide more information on the possible causes of itchy breasts with no rash.

1. Dry skin

a woman with an itchy breast but no rash
A person may experience breast itchiness because of dry skin.

Dry skin on the breasts can cause itchiness and irritation. The skin typically appears flaky or scaly when it is dry.

Some people have naturally dry skin, but other possible causes include:

  • the use of harsh skin care products
  • sun exposure
  • sweating

Using moisturizers and sunscreen may help prevent dry skin. Keeping creams in the fridge and applying them to the breasts can help cool the skin and ease itching.

2. Breast growth

Whenever the breasts grow, the skin around them stretches, and this may cause itchiness and discomfort. The breasts may grow due to:

  • puberty
  • pregnancy
  • weight gain
  • hormonal changes, such as those that occur during the menstrual cycle

3. Heat rash

a woman takes a break from exercise in the woods.
Exercising in hot climates can cause heat rash.

Heat rash is a common occurrence in hot climates or when a person exercises in high temperatures.

Contrary to its name, heat rash can sometimes occur without any visual symptoms. However, many people also develop small, pin-like bumps or blisters in addition to the itching.

Heat rash can affect any part of the body with sweat glands, and it can often appear on, between, or under the breasts. Other names for it include "prickly heat" and "miliaria."

4. Allergens

Allergic reactions are another common cause of itchiness. Allergic reactions can sometimes cause a rash, but this is not always the case.

Products that may cause an allergic reaction include:

  • soaps
  • laundry detergents
  • cosmetic products
  • perfume
What's to know about itchy skin at night?
What's to know about itchy skin at night?
Itchy skin at night, or nocturnal pruritus, may be due to natural bodily processes, conditions that irritate the skin, or medications. Learn more here.
Read now

5. Breast cancer

In rare cases, itchiness of the breasts can be a symptom of breast cancer.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation list itchy breasts as a symptom of a rare form of breast cancer called inflammatory breast cancer.

In addition to experiencing itchiness, people with inflammatory breast cancer may see a rash and feel that the breast is warm and swollen.

If either the nipple or areolar region is itchy, this could be a symptom of a rare form of breast cancer called Paget's disease of the breast.

When to see a doctor

Dry skin and growing breasts are two of the more common reasons for itchy breasts, and they do not usually require a doctor's examination.

However, a person should talk to a doctor if they experience the following symptoms:

  • itchiness lasting for more than a week
  • intense itchiness
  • an itchy nipple or areolar area, especially if the area is also flaky
  • tenderness, pain, or swelling alongside the itching
  • the appearance of a rash on, between, or under the breasts
  • itchiness that does not go away with home remedies

Treatments and prevention

a woman pouring sunscreen from a bottle into her hand.
Using sunscreen may help prevent dry skin.

People can often treat and prevent breast itchiness at home.

For example, if dry skin is the cause of the itchiness, a person can try:

  • using sunscreen
  • using moisturizers that are not oil based
  • staying hydrated
  • keeping the breasts clean and dry
  • using only nonscented products, including creams and detergents

If an allergic reaction causes the itchiness, a person can try to identify the source of the irritation and avoid exposure to it.

Other treatments for itchy breasts may include ointments such as pramoxine, which numbs the skin, or hydrocortisone, which reduces itchiness and swelling.

Antihistamines are another possible treatment option. Some examples include:

  • diphenhydramine (Benadryl)
  • cetirizine (Zyrtec)
  • loratadine (Claritin)
  • fexofenadine (Allegra)

Antihistamines can help suppress the immune system's response to the allergen. People can take these orally or use them in the form of a cream or ointment.

Summary

Breast itchiness without a rash has many possible causes, including dry skin or growing breasts due to puberty, weight gain, or pregnancy.

In some cases, allergic reactions or other underlying conditions may be responsible for the itchiness.

In very rare cases, itchiness of the breast, nipple, or areolar region can be a sign of some types of breast cancer.

People should speak to a doctor if the itchiness is intense, does not respond to treatment, lasts for a long time, or occurs alongside other symptoms.

Related coverage

What can cause itchy skin without a rash? Most people associate itchy skin with a rash, but many factors can cause itchy skin without creating a visible rash or skin changes. In this article, we discuss the possible causes and treatments of itching without a rash. Read now
Contact dermatitis: Triggers and treatment The unpleasant itching of contact dermatitis may be experienced by everyone once in their lifetime, but what is it? Contact dermatitis often occurs in relation to a chemical burn or irritant, but it can occur for other reasons. This article examines the possible triggers and effective treatments for contact dermatitis. Read now
What signs of breast cancer are there other than a lump? A lump in the breast can be a sign of breast cancer, but other changes in the breast can also signify this condition. Other potential warning signs include texture changes, nipple discharge, and breast pain. Learn more about eight possible symptoms of breast cancer besides a lump, and when to see a doctor. Read now
Dry skin: Seven home remedies There are a range of home remedies for dry skin available, including coconut and other oils, oatmeal, and honey. Which ones are effective and how should you use them? Also, we give you some tips on preventing dry skin, as well as advice about when to see a doctor. Find out more. Read now
Ten common causes of breast pain Around 70 percent of women report pain in one or both breasts, and only about 15 percent require treatment. It is common in women who are younger and menstruating. Often described as a burning or tightening feeling, this pain can be linked to hormonal changes. Learn more about causes, prevention, and management here. Read now
Dermatology
Breast Cancer Women's Health / Gynecology

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Fri 25 October 2019.

    Visit our Dermatology category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Dermatology.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Fletcher, Jenna. "What causes breast itchiness without a rash?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 25 Oct. 2019. Web.
    26 Oct. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/326800.php>

    APA
    Fletcher, J. (2019, October 25). "What causes breast itchiness without a rash?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Popular in: Dermatology

Scroll to top