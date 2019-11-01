As the homeopathic industry grows, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issue a statement to present two major steps they are taking to protect the public from the potentially harmful effects of products labeled as “homeopathic.”

Share on Pinterest The FDA caution against the potential risks of homeopathic products.

According to some estimates, a third of adults and more than 11% of children in the United States are using complementary health approaches.

In 2012, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) analyzed a sample of almost 89,000 adults.

They found that over 40,000 of these were taking “nonvitamin, nonmineral dietary supplements,” and that over 5,000 were using homeopathic treatments.

According to some sources, homeopathy is a $1.2 billion industry in the U.S. As more and more people start to purchase these products, the risk of unsafe products reaching consumers is also rising.

To prevent this, in 2017, the FDA issued a draft guidance document wherein they explained how they assess the risks of homeopathic products.

Now, they have revised this document and are asking the public for feedback and input on the new version.

The FDA are also withdrawing a previous compliance policy guide — entitled “Conditions Under Which Homeopathic Drugs May be Marketed” — which they issued in 1988, as the policy no longer reflects their current thinking.