People may sometimes feel the urge to poop immediately after eating. When this happens, the person may feel as though the food is passing straight through them. However, this is not the case. In fact, it can take 1–2 days before food finishes its journey through a person's digestive tract. Therefore, a person who poops shortly after eating is likely to be passing food that they ate a day or two earlier. The most likely cause of needing to poop right after eating is the gastrocolic reflex. This reflex is a normal involuntary reaction to food entering the stomach. However, the intensity of the gastrocolic reflex can vary among individuals. In this article, we outline what happens during the gastrocolic reflex and discuss the conditions that can increase its intensity. We also explain the dietary and lifestyle factors that can help reduce the urge to poop right after eating.

Why does it happen, and is it normal? Share on Pinterest It can take 1–2 days for food to pass through the digestive tract. The gastrocolic reflex, or gastrocolic response, is a normal involuntary reaction to food entering the stomach. When food enters this organ, the body releases a hormone that causes the colon to contract. These contractions move previously eaten food further through the digestive system, which can result in the urge to pass stool. For some people, the gastrocolic reflex is mild, causing no symptoms. For others, the gastrocolic reflex is intense, and the urge to poop after eating can be particularly severe.

Gastrocolic reflex vs. fecal incontinence Share on Pinterest Diarrhea is a possible cause of fecal incontinence. Another potential cause of feeling the urge to poop is fecal incontinence. The condition may range in severity from mild to a complete loss of bowel control. Fecal incontinence is relatively easy to differentiate from the effects of an intense gastrocolic response to food. Specifically, fecal incontinence can occur at any time. It does not only occur after eating. A person may develop fecal incontinence for several different reasons, including: diarrhea

nerve damage in the rectum

damaged muscles in the rectum

damaged rectal walls

rectocele

rectal prolapse People who are concerned that they may have fecal incontinence should visit their doctor for a diagnosis. A doctor can explain the many different ways to treat and manage fecal incontinence.

Gastrocolic reflex vs. diarrhea after eating An episode of diarrhea following a meal is unlikely to relate to the person's gastrocolic reflex. Diarrhea is a common condition that typically only lasts a day or two. However, diarrhea that lasts for a week or more could indicate an underlying health issue. Some common causes of persistent diarrhea include: excessive consumption of artificial sweeteners and other laxatives

foodborne bacteria and parasites

food intolerances

food allergies

digestive disorders

viral infection

previous abdominal surgery, such as gallbladder removal

When to see a doctor The gastrocolic reflex is a normal reaction to food entering the stomach. In most cases, feeling the urge to poop after eating does not warrant a visit to the doctor. However, a person should see their doctor if they experience the following: intense and frequent gastrocolic responses to food

diarrhea lasting longer than 2 days

additional gastric symptoms The above symptoms could indicate a possible underlying health issue.

Treatment and prevention As the gastrocolic reflex is a normal bodily reaction, it does not technically require treatment. However, there are steps that people can take to help reduce the intensity of the gastrocolic reflex and the associated urge to poop. Seek treatment for underlying digestive conditions People should see a doctor if other gastric symptoms accompany the urge to poop after eating. Depending on the duration and severity of these symptoms, a doctor may carry out tests to diagnose any underlying health conditions. If a condition is present, treating it may help reduce the intensity of the gastrocolic reflex. Changing the diet Share on Pinterest A change in diet may help treat an intense gastrocolic response. Some foods are more likely than others to cause an intense gastrocolic response. These include: fatty or greasy foods

dairy products

foods high in fiber Keeping a food diary can help a person identify foods that may be intensifying their gastrocolic response. The diary should contain a record of the foods that the person eats, as well as their digestive response to the foods. Once the person has identified a possible trigger food, they should temporarily avoid the food to see whether their symptoms improve. Managing stress For some people, stress can increase the intensity of the gastrocolic reflex. These individuals may benefit from activities that help reduce stress. Examples include exercise and meditation.