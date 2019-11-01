Researchers behind a new analysis argue that the books that we have access to may shape the ways in which our brains process and organize language.

The construction and use of the complex communication codes that we call “language” are an important part of what makes humans… well, human.

And not only do we use language to serve our purposes, but, it turns out, language can also shape how we think and behave.

Researchers are continually investigating the role that language plays in shaping our perception and whether, for example, being able to speak two or more languages might reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and other progressive neurodegenerative conditions.

Now, Brendan Johns, Ph.D., from The State University of New York at Buffalo, and Randall Jamieson, Ph.D., from the University of Manitoba, in Winnipeg, Canada, have conducted a study adding to the evidence that the kind of language that people have access to — as defined by the books that they read, for example — can shape how they process language in general.

They have summarized their findings in a paper published in the journal Behavior Research Methods.

In their study, the team used a specially developed computational method to analyze the lexical content of more than 26,000 works of fiction written either in American or British English.

They then compared this with the lexical behavior — a person’s inclinations when using language — of over 1,000 study participants who lived in an environment in which either British or American English was typically read and spoken.

“When people read or hear language, they comprehend that language through the lens of their own experience,” Johns and Jamieson write in their paper.

“For example,” they explain, “when asked to play a game of football, a person’s interpretation of that request might change, depending on the side of the Atlantic where the person was raised.”

“But do the subtler differences in language experience exert a meaningful and distinguishable influence on people’s behavior and cognition?” This is the question that the two researchers aimed to answer through their study.