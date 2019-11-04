Scientists have identified a certain type of gut bacteria that may raise the risk of bowel cancer by up to 15%. The research method used in the new study indicates that these gut bacteria may likely play a causal role in the development of this form of cancer.

Over 100,000 new cases of colon cancer and more than 44,000 new cases of rectal cancer will have developed in the United States in 2019, according to the American Cancer Society.

Colorectal cancer, also known as bowel cancer, is the third leading cause of cancer death in both men and women. And, according to the National Cancer Institute, about 4.2% of men and women will receive a diagnosis of it at some point.

Although medical researchers have not yet unraveled the causes of bowel cancer, experts recognize that a few factors can raise a person’s risk.

Being overweight or obese, not being physically active, smoking, or eating a lot of red meat and fried foods are some modifiable risk factors, that is, factors that one can change by making more healthful lifestyle choices.

Being older than 50 and having a personal or family history of bowel cancer, colorectal polyps, or inflammatory bowel disease can also influence risk.

New research adds an element to the list of risk factors: gut bacteria. In fact, the new study goes beyond merely finding associations and suggests that certain bacteria in our guts may cause colorectal cancer.

Kaitlin Wade, Ph.D., from the University of Bristol, in the United Kingdom, is the lead author of the new research, which she presented at the National Cancer Research Institute Cancer Conference in Glasgow.