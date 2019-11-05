The first large-scale cohort study of its kind looked at the link between waist circumference in later life and the risk of dementia in a population of older Asian adults.

Physicians, healthcare professionals, and medical researchers tend to use body mass index (BMI) to determine if a person’s weight is too high, too low, or “normal.”

Despite its widespread use, BMI has its flaws — and one flaw is the fact that it does not discern between fat (adipose tissue) and muscle content (lean tissue).

For this reason, some scientists have suggested that waist-to-height ratio or waist circumference measurements may be more accurate indicators of a person’s healthy weight.

When it comes to older age, however, is there any link between waist circumference and cognitive health? One 2019 study that Medical News Today reported on, for example, found a link between carrying excess weight around the stomach and experiencing brain atrophy, or brain shrinkage.

Another large study, this time from 2018, found correlations between belly fat and poorer cognitive function.

However, some of these studies looked at BMI or waist-to-hip ratio. Others have found that a higher BMI raises the risk of dementia, whereas other studies have found the opposite.

Where does the truth lie? Is there a connection between fat and brain health in older age? If so, what is the best weight measurement that indicates the risk of neurological conditions such as dementia?

New research led by corresponding author Hye Jin Yoo, an associate professor at Korea University Guro Hospital in Seoul, set out to investigate.