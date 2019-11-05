A breast yeast infection is a type of inflammatory skin condition that develops in skin folds. A yeast infection, also called candidiasis, occurs when Candida yeasts grow uncontrollably. A yeast infection can develop in many different parts of the body, including the: mouth and throat

esophagus

vagina

penis

anus

skin Candida yeasts are a type of fungus that lives naturally on the surface of the skin and inside the gastrointestinal tract, mouth, and vagina in up to 70% of healthy people. Normal levels of Candida yeasts support overall health. However, having too much Candida can disrupt the delicate balance of microorganisms living in the body. A disruption in this balance can lead to candidiasis. There are more than 150 species of Candida yeasts, but researchers believe that only about 20 of these species can cause infections. Keep reading to find out more about breast yeast infection, including the symptoms, causes, and treatment options. We also discuss other similar conditions.

Symptoms Share on Pinterest A person with a breast yeast infection may experience a burning sensation on the breast. A yeast infection can cause a shiny red rash either in the skin folds underneath and around the breasts or on the nipples. As with yeast infections in other parts of the body, a yeast infection on the breasts can cause the following symptoms: itching

burning

pain

patches of small round bumps

blisters or pustules that contain foul-smelling pus Yeast infections underneath or around the breasts can cause intertrigo, a rash that develops in skin folds. Bacteria and fungi other than Candida can also cause intertrigo. People who have a yeast infection will rarely transmit the infection to another person. In most cases, a person will only develop a yeast infection if an overgrowth of yeast occurs on or inside their body.

Causes Candida yeasts thrive in warm, moist environments, such as the inside of the mouth, the intestines, and skin folds. Women may develop a yeast infection on their breast while pregnant or breastfeeding. Wearing poorly fitted shirts or bras can cause irritating friction against the skin or result in sweat becoming trapped in the folds of the skin. Having excess body fat can create skin folds where yeast infections may develop. Several factors can increase a person's risk of developing a yeast infection on their breasts. These risk factors include: having a weakened immune system due to age, chronic infections, or medication

obesity

type 2 diabetes

hyperhidrosis or excessive sweating

living in hot, humid climates

frequently taking antibiotics or corticosteroids

taking an oral contraceptive that contains estrogen

Treatment People can treat yeast infections on the breast with over-the-counter (OTC) or prescription antifungal ointments, creams, and oral tablets. Mild-to-moderate yeast infections typically clear up with the use of an OTC antifungal cream, such as clotrimazole (Mycelex). Keeping the affected skin clean and dry can help speed up the healing process and lower the risk of reinfection. Severe yeast infections that do not respond to OTC treatments may require a stronger antifungal, such as ketoconazole (Nizoral), for which a prescription from a doctor is necessary. People should speak with a doctor if they do not notice improvements after antifungal treatment or experience worsening symptoms. Learn about home remedies that can reduce the symptoms of a yeast infection.

Risk reduction People who have a yeast infection on the breast may experience recurring infections. People who have type 2 diabetes or a weakened immune system and women who are pregnant have an increased risk of developing yeast infections, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders. However, people can reduce their risk of developing a yeast infection by: wearing breathable clothes and undergarments

washing thoroughly after swimming and working out

eating a balanced diet high in vegetables and fruits and low in simple carbohydrates and processed foods

maintaining a healthy body weight

managing underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, that may contribute to yeast infections