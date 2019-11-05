An upset stomach can cause symptoms similar to those of Crohn's disease, which is a form of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Although persistent gastrointestinal symptoms may indicate an IBD, such as Crohn's disease, there are numerous other possible causes to consider. The symptoms of an upset stomach often occur after eating a big meal or drinking too many caffeinated or carbonated beverages. In this article, we discuss the different causes of an upset stomach, how to treat them, and how to distinguish Crohn's disease from other possible causes.

What is an upset stomach? Share on Pinterest A person with an upset stomach may experience discomfort in the upper abdomen. An upset stomach refers to a group of symptoms that affect the gastrointestinal (GI) system. The symptoms of an upset stomach include: discomfort, pain, or a burning sensation in the upper abdomen

feeling uncomfortably full during or shortly after a meal

growling or gurgling sounds coming from the stomach

excess gas that causes bloating or burping

nausea

What is Crohn's? Crohn's disease is a chronic inflammatory condition that damages parts of the GI tract. Crohn's disease can sometimes affect the stomach, but it usually occurs in the part of the small intestine closest to the large intestine. People who have Crohn's disease may experience an upset stomach and indigestion, along with other GI symptoms, such as: diarrhea

constipation

cramps or pain in the abdomen

fatigue

loss of appetite

unintentional weight loss

joint pain

anemia

Is it Crohn's or something else? Crohn's disease causes nonspecific symptoms for which many other medical conditions could be responsible. As a result, it can sometimes be difficult to distinguish between Crohn's disease and other causes of an upset stomach. People who frequently experience indigestion should rule out other causes before concluding that they have Crohn's. If people cannot determine a cause, they should speak with a doctor. A doctor can diagnose the cause of an upset stomach by asking about a person's symptoms, as well as their medical and family histories. They may also perform a physical examination to evaluate a person's overall health and look for signs of GI problems. During a physical examination, a doctor will measure a person's heart rate, blood pressure, and body weight. They may also press on the person's stomach to check for signs of bloating, pain, or abnormal masses under the skin. If a doctor thinks that a person may have a GI disease, such as Crohn's disease, they will be likely to order laboratory tests to identify the person's underlying condition. Laboratory tests that a doctor can use to help diagnose Crohn's disease include: blood and stool tests

an endoscopy or colonoscopy

a CT scan or MRI scan

Treatment for an upset stomach An upset stomach often clears up without much medical intervention, and it does not usually require a trip to the doctor's office. People who frequently experience an upset stomach may find it helpful to track their food and beverage intake and their symptoms. Keeping a record of these may allow a person to identify specific foods and drinks that upset their stomach so they can avoid them in the future. Other ways to ease an upset stomach include: drinking clear liquids, such as water, decaffeinated tea, and broth

eating bland foods that will not upset the stomach, such as white rice, applesauce, and boiled potatoes

avoiding food that may upset the GI tract, such as spicy foods, high fiber foods, and caffeine People can take over-the-counter (OTC) antacid medications, such as bismuth subsalicylate (Pepto-Bismol), to reduce diarrhea, nausea, and other GI symptoms. Read about 21 home remedies for an upset stomach here.

When to be concerned about an upset stomach In general, people do not need to worry if they occasionally experience symptoms of an upset stomach. However, chronic, severe, or persistent indigestion, stomach pain, or diarrhea may be due to an underlying medical condition that might require medical treatment. An upset stomach that occurs alongside one or more of the following symptoms may indicate a more serious problem: persistent fever

changes in bowel or urinary habits

diarrhea or vomiting that lasts more than a day

lightheadedness

a rapid heartbeat

When to see a doctor The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases recommend that people speak with a doctor or another healthcare professional if they experience symptoms of indigestion that last longer than 2 weeks. People should seek medical attention immediately if they have indigestion and any of the following symptoms: bloody vomit or stools

frequent vomiting or diarrhea

black, tar-like stools

unintentional weight loss

pain in the chest, jaw, neck, or arms

severe pain in the abdomen

shortness of breath

difficulty or painful swallowing

excessive sweating

yellowing of the eyes or skin