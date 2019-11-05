However, not all methods of nose hair removal are safe. Read on to discover the safest and most effective ways to remove nose hair.

Although nose hairs are perfectly normal, some people find long hairs that protrude from the nostrils to be a source of embarrassment that they wish to remove.

Nose hairs are a natural part of the human body, and everyone has them. Nose hairs help prevent potential allergens and other foreign objects from entering the nostrils. They also help keep air moist as it comes into the nasal passages.

It is generally safe for people to remove nose hair by either trimming it with a nose hair trimmer or undergoing laser hair removal.

Trimming with a nose hair trimmer

A trimmer is one way to remove nose hair.

Nose hair trimmers can be manual or electric. Manufacturers have designed both types to fit into a person's nostril safely without damaging the sensitive tissues inside it.

Manual nose hair trimmers are small scissors with blunt or rounded ends.

Electric trimmers are handheld devices with small, rotating cutting blades at one end. The blades sit inside a plastic or metal guard, which stops them from contacting the skin. Small slits in the guard allow longer hairs to enter the cutting mechanism below.

A person should be able to find both manual and electric nose hair trimmers at their local drugstore or pharmacy. The trimmers may be available separately or as part of a personal grooming kit.

Nose hair trimmers are very easy to use. Some general tips for using these devices include:

blowing the nose before trimming to get rid of any mucus around the hairs

using a magnifying mirror to see the hairs in more detail

leaning the head back when trimming to increase visibility inside the nostrils

placing the trimmers close to the skin when trimming

cutting only the most visible hairs and leaving the rest intact

blowing the nose again afterward to remove any loose hairs

The advantage of nose hair trimmers is that they allow a person to shorten only one or two protruding hairs. As a result, the majority of hairs remain intact and able to protect the airways.

The most significant disadvantage of nose trimmers is that the hairs will grow back. When this happens, a person will need to trim them again.

Laser hair removal

Laser hair removal is another safe option for removing nose hair. However, it is an expensive option, and a person's health insurance will not cover the costs.

Laser hair removal targets hairs that are visibly protruding from the nose. It works by heating up and destroying the hair follicle at the root of the hair.

Unlike trimming, laser hair removal offers a more permanent solution for problematic nose hairs. However, people usually require at least six sessions for the hair to stop growing back.

People should ensure that only a board-certified dermatologist or cosmetic surgeon performs laser hair removal. It is also important to have a consultation with the laser therapy practitioner before going ahead with the treatment. Some questions to ask during this consultation include:

What type of results can I expect from the procedure?

How many treatments am I likely to need?

How much will the treatment cost?

What are the potential side effects of laser hair removal?

Are there any factors that increase my risk of side effects?

How do I prepare for the procedure?

People may also request to see before-and-after photos of the practitioner's previous clients.