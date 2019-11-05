In this article, we discuss the causes and other symptoms of back pain and nausea, when to see a doctor, and some treatment options. We also look at how pregnancy can increase the risk of nausea and back pain.

Pain that radiates from the stomach to the back may signal a problem with an organ such as the liver or kidneys.

Back pain and nausea can often occur together. Sometimes, the pain of a stomach issue can radiate to the back. Vomiting can also cause pain and tension in the back.

Some common causes of back pain and nausea include:

Stomach virus or food poisoning

Gastroenteritis causes pain and inflammation in the stomach as the result of an infection.

Several different types of infection can cause gastroenteritis, including norovirus and food-borne illnesses such as salmonella.

A person with gastroenteritis may experience intense stomach cramping that radiates to the back. Sometimes, the condition may cause them to vomit so hard and so frequently that the muscles of the stomach and back become sore.

Some home remedies to try include limiting the diet to bland, easily digestible foods such as whole wheat toast to ease the vomiting, and drinking plenty of water to prevent dehydration.

Gastroenteritis usually clears up on its own, but a person should seek medical care if they:

cannot keep any food down

develop any symptoms of dehydration, such as sunken eyes

continue vomiting longer than 24 hours

Liver health problems

Liver disease can also cause nausea and back pain. In most cases, the pain begins in the upper right part of the stomach then radiates to the back.

Liver conditions such as cirrhosis and liver cancer may cause pain that gets steadily worse over many months.

Gallbladder disease, by contrast, can cause pain that slowly gets worse or pain that comes on suddenly. The gallbladder sits under the liver, in the upper right section of the abdomen. A person experiencing a gallbladder attack may report sharp, intense pain in the upper abdomen, especially after eating.

It is not safe to treat liver health issues at home. A person experiencing these symptoms should either see a doctor or go to the emergency room.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis is a condition wherein the pancreas becomes inflamed. It can be either chronic or acute.

Acute pancreatitis may cause sudden nausea, as well as pain in the upper abdomen that radiates to the back.

Other symptoms include:

a swollen or tender stomach

a racing heart

fever

chalky or light colored bowel movements

Pancreatitis is a serious and potentially life threatening illness. A person with symptoms of pancreatitis should not attempt to treat them at home. They need to seek emergency medical care.

Kidney stones or kidney infection

The kidneys rest on either side of the mid-back. Experiencing pain in this area, especially if it is just on one side, may signal either a kidney stone or a kidney infection. The person may also experience nausea, and they may have pain that radiates to the groin.

Many kidney stones pass on their own, but it is important to seek medical care to assess them. A doctor can also offer pain medication.

Kidney infections are very serious and can spread to other areas of the body. A person with a kidney infection may also:

develop a fever

have chills

struggle to urinate or experience pain when urinating

In most cases, a doctor will prescribe antibiotics.

Ulcer

An ulcer is a break in the membrane of the gastrointestinal system. It may appear in the stomach, intestines, or other digestive organs. These wounds can bleed and cause intense pain, especially after eating a meal.

Some people with ulcers experience nausea and pain after eating. Most ulcers do not cause pain to radiate to the back, but deeper ulcers and those near the back may cause back pain.

To ease the pain of an ulcer, people can try:

taking antacids

making dietary changes

changing position after eating

It is important to see a doctor for ulcer-related pain. They may recommend prescription medication. They will also be able to rule out other causes such as pancreatitis.

Diverticular disease

Diverticular disease causes small sacs to develop in the lining of the colon. It is very common, especially as people age.

Some people may develop a type of inflammation called diverticulitis. This occurs when the sacs become inflamed. The pouches may even develop painful infections.

Diverticular disease does not always produce symptoms. However, if they do occur, symptoms might include:

stomach pain

pain that radiates to the back or groin

diarrhea

constipation

swelling in the stomach

If a person does not seek treatment, diverticulitis can cause bleeding, and it may even puncture the wall of the colon. For this reason, anyone experiencing back pain, stomach problems, or nausea should see a doctor.