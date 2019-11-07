The hips are the central pivot point of the entire body, supporting its weight during movement and when standing. The hips also enable people to lift their feet or reach toward the ground.

External rotation of the hip is when the thigh and knee rotate outward, away from the body.

Actions that use external hip rotation include getting into a car, pitching a baseball, and all other movements that require a person to rotate the pelvis while placing most of the body's weight on one leg.

The external rotator muscles can become weak due to injury, surgery, or prolonged periods of inactivity. Weakness in these muscles increases the risk of injury.

In this article, we describe several exercises and stretches that people can use to build strength and flexibility in the hip external rotators.