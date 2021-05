New research suggests that high intensity, sports based exercise has benefits for cardiovascular health, but continual heavy lifting at work may have a negative impact. Share on Pinterest New research shows how strenuous physical activity affects artery health. Health experts have consistently promoted the benefits of physical activity, particularly for preventing cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of premature fatalities worldwide. A study in Hypertension has now begun to look at the effect of different types of exercise on a person’s cardiovascular health. The research finds that some physical activity might actually be detrimental to a person’s health.

4 different types of physical activity Jean-Philippe Empana of Inserm/Université de Paris, in France, working with colleagues from Australia, led the research. The authors analyzed data from the 10-year Paris Prospective Study III, which is tracking the health of 10,000 people from 50 to 75 years of age. As part of that study, participants filled out questionnaires in which physical activity was in four different categories: high intensity sports activities

exertion from job-related tasks, such as lifting and moving heavy objects

low impact exercise from leisure activities, such as walking with friends, gardening, etc

total physical activity “Our idea was to look at whether all types of physical activity are beneficial, or whether, under some circumstances, physical activity can be harmful,” says Empana. “We wanted, in particular, to explore the consequences of physical activity at work, especially strenuous physical activity, such as routinely carrying heavy loads, which could have a negative impact.” To track the cardiovascular health of the participants, the researchers examined their arteries, using ultrasound imaging of the carotid arteries in their necks. Specifically, they measured the sensitivity of the baroreflex mechanism; the baroreflex mechanoreceptors in the carotid and aorta blood vessels control the body’s rapid response to — and accommodation of — changes in blood pressure. A compromised baroreflex system increases the likelihood of serious outcomes, including cardiac arrest. Two aspects of the baroreflex system were measured: Mechanical baroreflex, as reflected by arterial stiffness. Problems with this aspect of the system are often part of age-related cardiovascular problems.

Neural baroreflex, or the neural impulses that the mechanoreceptors transmit on the artery wall.” Neural baroreflex insufficiencies often lead to heart rhythm problems and cardiac arrest.