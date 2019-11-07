Bowel disorders affect the organs in the digestive system, including the small and large intestines. These conditions can prevent the body from properly digesting and absorbing nutrients from food. This can cause symptoms such as diarrhea and constipation. If a person does not seek treatment for them, bowel disorders can contribute to other health complications, including joint inflammation, malnutrition, and anemia. Keep reading for more information about different types of bowel disorder, their symptoms, and how to treat them.

General symptoms of bowel disorders Share on Pinterest A person with a bowel disorder may experience abdominal pain and cramps. Bowel disorders affect the organs in the lower gastrointestinal (GI) tract, such as the small and large intestines. The intestines digest food and absorb vital nutrients into the bloodstream. Conditions that affect these organs cause many symptoms that affect digestion. Some common symptoms of bowel disorders include: excess gas and bloating

abdominal pain and cramps

diarrhea

constipation

incontinence

Causes of bowel disorders The exact cause of a bowel disorder depends on the condition itself. Numerous factors can contribute to the development of bowel disorders. These include: genetics and family history

changes in the gut microbiome, such as an overgrowth of harmful microbes

lifestyle factors, such as smoking, diet, and exercise levels

certain medications, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

Other possible causes of bowel-related symptoms It is possible to experience digestive symptoms without having a specific bowel disorder. The sections below describe two other possible causes of bowel-related symptoms. Hernia A hernia develops when there is a weakness in the abdominal wall. Sections of the intestines, as well as abdominal fat inside the abdominal wall, can push through this weakness when people strain to pass a stool or lift something heavy. Loops of intestine can sometimes get stuck, which can cause pain. If this cuts the blood supply off, it may also lead to other, more serious consequences. Surgery Undergoing a surgical procedure that involves the lower GI tract can lead to the development of scar tissue, which can also develop into an intestinal obstruction. People recovering from any surgical procedure may experience constipation related to their medications or a lack of physical exercise. Surgery takes a significant toll on the body, and people may risk reopening an incision if they strain to pass a stool. Some ways to safely manage constipation after surgery include: getting light exercise, if possible

staying hydrated

eating foods rich in fiber

avoiding foods that can cause constipation, such as processed foods and dairy products People can also take laxatives to help soften stools and promote bowel movements. However, not all laxatives are suitable for people recovering from surgery. Be sure to consult a doctor about laxative use following surgery. Learn more about constipation after surgery here.

Diagnosis Healthcare providers can use a combination of physical exams and laboratory tests to diagnose bowel disorders. People who experience symptoms of a bowel disorder on a regular basis should make an appointment with a healthcare provider. At the appointment, they will ask about the type and duration of the symptoms the person has been experiencing. Occasionally, a healthcare provider will use the Rome IV criteria to diagnose or rule out functional GI disorders such as IBS. According to the NIDDK, they may diagnose IBS if a person experiences: pain that either worsens or improves after bowel movements

noticeable changes in bowel movement frequency

noticeable changes in the appearance of their stools Specialized tests and scans may aid in the diagnose of IBD and intestinal obstructions. These can include: blood and stool tests

CT scans

MRI scans

upper endoscopy, to examine the inside of the upper digestive tract

colonoscopy, to examine the inside of the colon

Treatment Treatment plans vary depending on which bowel disorder a person has. A healthcare provider may recommend making lifestyle and dietary changes in addition to taking medication and trying other medical treatments. This may include surgery, though this is rare. Lifestyle and dietary changes Depending on their condition, a person may be able to manage their symptoms and reduce their risk of flare-ups by making the following lifestyle and dietary changes: avoiding gluten

avoiding foods that are difficult to digest, including meat, dairy, and beans

exercising regularly

reducing stress Medication A healthcare provider may also prescribe medication to help treat IBS and IBD. They may also suggest medications to treat the specific symptoms of these conditions, such as diarrhea and constipation. Some examples of medications that a healthcare provider may prescribe to help treat bowel disorders include: immunosuppressants

corticosteroids

antibiotics

biologics

antidiarrheal medication

stool softeners or laxatives