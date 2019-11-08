Using whole genome sequencing, they found that “Bacteria isolated from ill people were closely related genetically. This means that people in this outbreak are more likely to share a common source of infection.”

The CDC have carried out laboratory tests on bacteria isolated from the affected individuals.

So far, the CDC have received notification of 10 cases of infection caused by Salmonella Dublin.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), they are investigating a series of Salmonella Dublin infections associated with ground beef.

Scientists from the CDC have identified a strain of Salmonella Dublin in leftover ground beef at one of the affected individual’s homes.

However, the CDC have not been able to pin down a specific supplier of meat because individuals have consumed different brands of ground beef purchased from different locations.

The CDC have also tested samples of raw beef from several meat production facilities.

“The outbreak strain of Salmonella Dublin has also been identified in six samples of raw beef products from slaughter and processing establishments.”

The resulting Salmonella cases have been more severe than usual. To date, eight people with the infection have been hospitalized, and one person in California has died. According to the CDC, Salmonella‘s hospitalization rate is normally 20% .

In five people with the infection, scientists found Salmonella in blood samples, which is often a sign that the illness is more severe.

Symptoms generally appear 12–72 hours after consuming the tainted product; they include stomach cramps, fever, and diarrhea. Normally, the illness lasts 4–7 days.

Salmonella tends to be most severe in children aged under 5 years and adults older than 65. Individuals with reduced immune function are also more likely to experience worse symptoms.

In this outbreak, illnesses started between August 8 and September 22; the ages of those involved ranged from 48–74 years.