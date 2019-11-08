Caffeine withdrawal headaches develop after someone who usually consumes caffeine stops consuming it or cuts back on their intake too quickly. Consuming caffeine resolves caffeine withdrawal headaches, but other home and over-the-counter remedies can also ease symptoms. Here, we look at the causes of caffeine withdrawal headaches, other symptoms, and how to treat caffeine withdrawal and dependency safely.

Causes Share on Pinterest A person may experience headaches if they cut back on caffeine intake too quickly. Caffeine is one of the most popular psychoactive drugs in the world, present in many drinks and foods. It belongs to the methylxanthine class of stimulants that act on the central nervous system. These stimulants: speed up metabolism

increase urine production

improve digestion

increase heart rate

relax smooth muscles

increase alertness

enhance physical performance

potentially help treat some types of cancer when in compounds derived from caffeine However, caffeine may cause or contribute to headaches in a number of ways. One analysis reported that 50% of people experience a throbbing, widespread headache during caffeine withdrawal. This is because caffeine has a vasoconstrictive effect, meaning it narrows blood vessels and reduces blood flow. With regular caffeine consumption, blood vessels become familiar with this constriction. Caffeine reductions can trigger a rebound effect, causing blood vessels to widen. This reaction is significant because blood vessels tend to enlarge before the onset of certain types of headache. Caffeine also blocks adenosine receptors in the brain, which are pain modulators. Blocking these receptors can potentially decrease the spread of pain in the head. People who consume caffeine regularly tend to develop more of these adenosine receptors, making them more likely to develop a headache when they stop drinking caffeine.

Other symptoms of caffeine withdrawal The most common symptom of caffeine withdrawal is a headache. People who cut back on their regular caffeine consumption may also experience the following: anxiety

irritability

trouble concentrating

hand tremors or shakiness

fatigue and drowsiness

depressed mood

increased heart rate

nausea and vomiting

raised or reduced blood pressure

skin flushing

constipation

flu-like symptoms

joint and abdominal pain

muscle stiffness The severity and number of symptoms someone experiences during caffeine withdrawal depends on how much they normally consume and how quickly they cut back on caffeine. Typically, the more caffeine someone consumes and the faster they cut back, the more severe and wide ranging their symptoms are likely to be. Even people who only drink one small cup of coffee daily for 3 days can experience withdrawal symptoms if they stop drinking coffee suddenly. It may only take 3 days of caffeine exposure to experience withdrawal symptoms with these worsening after 7–14 days of consumption. According to one study, most people develop withdrawal symptoms within 12–24 hours of cutting back or cutting out caffeine, and experience the most severe symptoms at around 20–51 hours. Caffeine withdrawal symptoms can last from 2–9 days.

Withdrawal headache or something else? People often describe caffeine withdrawal headaches as a widespread, throbbing head pain. The International Headache Society defines a caffeine withdrawal headache as a headache that: develops within 24 hours after last consuming caffeine in people who consume at least 200 milligrams (mg) per day of caffeine for more than 2 weeks

goes away after 7 consecutive days of not consuming caffeine

improves within 1 hour of consuming 100 mg of caffeine Doctors may also diagnose someone with a caffeine withdrawal headache if their symptoms do not match those of other types of headache.

How to reduce caffeine dependence The best way to reduce caffeine dependency is gradually, ideally, by cutting down on caffeine intake by around 25% each week. Coffee, tea, or soda drinkers may find it easier to transition to decaffeinated versions of their favorite beverages. People could also try mixing decaf with caffeinated drinks and gradually increasing the proportion of decaf to caffeinated. Several other tricks and lifestyle habits can also help people reduce their caffeine dependence, such as: replacing caffeinated foods and drinks with caffeine free alternatives

staying hydrated

getting enough good quality sleep

exercising regularly

eating healthful, nutrient-packed foods

practicing stress reduction techniques

reading ingredient labels to avoid unexpected sources of caffeine, such as in chocolates and candies, and tracking caffeine intake Learn more about the risks and benefits of caffeine.