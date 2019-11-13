Homeopathy for anxiety uses mixtures of herbal, mineral, and other natural products to relieve anxiety symptoms. These very dilute homeopathic concoctions would sometimes be toxic in high doses. The Anxiety and Depression Association of America report that anxiety is the most prevalent mental health condition in the United States, affecting 18.1% of the adult population each year. While many people experience relief from therapy, others find that therapy alone is not enough. Anti-anxiety medications may work for some people but can also trigger unpleasant side effects. While there is little scientific evidence to support it, some people find homeopathy helpful. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) do not regulate homeopathic treatments, so the ingredients in these treatments may be less consistent and, in some cases, dangerous. It is essential to speak to a doctor before trying homeopathic approaches.

Homeopathy Share on Pinterest A person should speak to their doctor before trying any homeopathy product. The theory behind homeopathy is that " like cures like ," and the lower the dosage, the more effective a treatment can be. If a person has an illness, a practitioner may recommend that they take very low doses of a substance that would cause the same symptoms as their illness in high doses. Homeopaths believe that lower doses of the same ingredient might reverse symptoms. There is no conclusive scientific evidence to suggest that these homeopathic remedies work. The British Homeopathic Association, which uses this approach, highlights the following remedies for anxiety: Arsenicum album: This herbal remedy may help with chronic anxiety, depression, and gastrointestinal symptoms.

This herbal remedy may help with chronic anxiety, depression, and gastrointestinal symptoms. Ignatia: This may help depression or anxiety following a sudden trauma or shock.

This may help depression or anxiety following a sudden trauma or shock. Natrum muriaticum: This may help chronic stress and mild depression.

This may help chronic stress and mild depression. Sepia: Sepia may help people who feel drained and unloved, and it may be particularly useful with postpartum mental health issues. The National Center for Homeopathy also recommend these additional treatments for anxiety: Aconite: Some people believe this can help treat acute anxiety attacks.

Some people believe this can help treat acute anxiety attacks. Argentum nitricum: Practitioners may suggest this for individuals who have anxiety about small spaces, heights, bridges, and personal health.

Practitioners may suggest this for individuals who have anxiety about small spaces, heights, bridges, and personal health. Lycopodium: This may help those who have anxiety due to responsibilities, which may become a fear of failure.

This may help those who have anxiety due to responsibilities, which may become a fear of failure. Silica: Some people think silica can help those who have a lack of self-confidence and fear of public speaking.

Some people think silica can help those who have a lack of self-confidence and fear of public speaking. Stramonium: Advocates believe this may help people whose anxiety is causing night terrors. The limited available recent research on these remedies has mostly been in animal studies. For example, one 2012 study found that ignatia might relieve anxiety in mice. The mice who received this remedy displayed reduced physical signs of anxiety. However, the authors of a 2017 systematic review and meta-analysis looked at 75 trials of homeopathic remedies. They found that "reliable evidence is lacking" and that the quality of the existing evidence was low.

Side effects and risks The fact that a remedy is "natural" does not mean that it is safe. The risks of using homeopathic treatments include : interactions with other drugs

ingredients that the label does not list

contamination of ingredients

formulations that vary from bottle to bottle

safety issues that researchers have not studied or documented The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) do not evaluate the claims that homeopathic supplement manufacturers make. This means there is no certainty that the products work even when the manufacturers claim they do. A person using homeopathic treatment for anxiety may also be at risk of allergic reactions or negative side effects.

When to speak to a doctor Having anxiety does not necessarily mean a person needs to take medication. In fact, therapy, meditation, diet changes, exercise, and other lifestyle changes can be highly effective. People can speak to a doctor or specialist, such as a therapist or psychiatrist, for help choosing the right treatment.