Table of contents Symptoms Causes Bowel movements How long is too long? Treatment When to see doctor Summary Contrary to popular belief, constipation does not refer to bowel movements stopping entirely — the term simply describes changes in the frequency and consistency of bowel movements. If a person is constipated, it typically means that they have fewer than three bowel movements per week, though experiences vary. Constipation can make stool harder and drier than usual, which can slow the movement of stool within the body. Some people may have frequent but incomplete bowel movements. They may return to the bathroom frequently to pass stool, and a doctor may describe this as constipation. Keep reading to learn more about constipation, including why constipation occurs, how to recognize and treat it, and when to consult a doctor.

Constipation symptoms Share on Pinterest Constipation can cause bloating in the abdomen. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases define constipation as: having fewer than three bowel movements per week

passing lumpy, hard, or dry stool

experiencing difficulty or pain while passing stool

being unable to pass a full bowel movement (incomplete evacuation) Other symptoms of constipation can include: rectal bleeding

bloody stool

excessive gas

bloating or pain in the abdomen

pain in the lower back

nausea

vomiting

What causes constipation? Numerous factors, involving diet, lifestyle, medications, and health conditions, can cause constipation. Diet A person may experience constipation as a result of: not eating enough fiber

not drinking enough hydrating fluids

eating foods that upset the digestive tract, such as dairy products or highly processed foods

eating foods that can be difficult to digest, such as meat, nuts, and seeds Lifestyle Constipation can also result from: not getting enough exercise

resisting the urge to use the bathroom

aging

traveling on an airplane

life changes that cause stress, such as moving homes or starting a new job Medication Constipation can be a side effect of various types of medication, including: iron supplements

antacids that contain calcium and aluminum

diuretics

blood pressure medications, such as calcium channel blockers

medications for diabetes

antidepressants

pain medicines that contain opioids Health conditions The following are some health issues that can cause constipation: celiac disease

inflammatory bowel syndrome

irritable bowel diseases, such as ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease

diabetes

hypothyroidism

Parkinson's disease

intestinal obstructions

Bowel movements Generally, the healthcare community define constipations as having fewer than three bowel movements per week. However, bowel movement patterns naturally vary from person to person — some people have one or more bowel movements per day, while others have one every few days. It is important for each person to recognize when their pattern and when the consistency of their stool become irregular. In general, stool should have the following qualities: a smooth appearance

a sausage-like shape

a soft but firm texture Also, having a bowel movement should be easy and pain-free. The Bristol stool chart is a resource that helps physicians classify stool. You can see the chart and read more about the various types of poop here.

How long is too long to be constipated? Many people experience occasional constipation that clears up on its own. However, some people require medical attention and treatment. Constipation may last from a few days to several weeks. More lasting, or chronic, constipation can lead to health complications, such as: hemorrhoids

rectal bleeding

anal fissures

bowel obstruction

fecal impaction It may be a good idea to consult a doctor if a person: feels that they are constipated more often than not

takes laxatives more than two or three times per week

feels that constipation is causing their quality of life to decline When talking to the doctor, it is important to report any additional symptoms and any impact that constipation is having on day-to-day activities. A person may need immediate medical attention if they have been constipated for a long time and have intense abdominal pain and nausea or vomiting.

Treatment options Doctors can treat constipation with prescription stool softeners and other types of laxatives. People who have mild constipation may find dietary and lifestyles changes beneficial. Drinking more hydrating fluids, consuming more dietary fiber, and exercising regularly can help stimulate bowel movements. Also, various over-the-counter laxatives are available at pharmacies and some supermarkets. Prolonged constipation can result in an intestinal obstruction, or blockage. Or, it can cause fecal impaction, in which hard stool becomes stuck in the rectum, preventing the person from passing stool effectively. Either condition may require surgery. A person may also need surgery when constipation results from a structural issue, such as a stricture or rectal prolapse. Depending on the severity of the condition and how the body responds to other treatments, the surgery may involve removing part of the colon, or large intestine. Here, learn more about home remedies for constipation.

When to see a doctor Contact a healthcare provider remedies, lifestyle changes, and over-the-counter treatments do not relieve constipation. A person should also seek medical attention if they experience any of the following with constipation: rectal bleeding

bloody stools

persistent abdominal pain

nausea or vomiting

a fever

unintentional weight loss In rare cases, constipation and other bowel changes can indicate colorectal cancer. Anyone with a family history of colorectal cancer should see a doctor if they experience constipation for three or more days. According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer often causes bleeding within the digestive tract, which can result in dark, tar-like stool. Any bleeding in the digestive tract can lower the person's red blood cell count and lead to anemia, if the person does not receive treatment.