Ferritin is a protein that stores iron for the body to use as needed. Many parts of the body contain ferritin, including the spleen, liver, blood, and hair follicles. When a person has a low ferritin count, they will also be low in iron. Because hair follicles contain ferritin, some people think that raising ferritin and iron levels will restore healthy hair. However, it is important to get an accurate diagnosis and treatment from a doctor because too much iron can cause problems. Doctors may use a ferritin test to check for the levels of iron in the body. Keep reading to learn more about the relationship between ferritin levels and hair growth.

Increasing ferritin levels If a doctor suspects low ferritin levels play a role in a person's hair loss, they will generally prescribe iron supplements and then monitor their symptoms. If the hair loss is directly related to low iron and ferritin levels, then theoretically, increasing iron intake should replenish the ferritin in the hair follicles, leading to healthier hair. However, raising ferritin levels will not increase hair growth in healthy individuals who have normal iron and ferritin levels. It is also important to note that too much iron can cause side effects, such as iron poisoning and even organ and tissue damage.

Ferritin and hair changes As well as hair loss, a person with low ferritin levels might experience other changes in their hair. The individual hairs might become thinner, weaker, and more prone to breaking or may lose their natural curls. Some people say they feel as though their hair has stopped growing. If low ferritin levels are causing the hair loss, restoring iron levels in the body may be enough to reverse it. However, hair grows slowly, so it might take some time before new, healthier hairs grow back. If people with normal iron levels who experience hair loss increase their iron levels, they are unlikely to see any improvement in hair growth. These people should consider talking to a doctor about possible causes.

Ferritin deficiency and diet If a doctor encounters a person experiencing hair loss who has low iron and ferritin levels, they will suggest dietary changes that include increased iron levels. However, doctors might also carry out further tests to check for signs of other conditions, such as hypothyroidism, hormonal imbalance, or nutrient deficiencies. If a doctor suspects that a food intolerance, such as gluten intolerance or celiac disease, is causing the symptoms, doctors will carry out more tests to identify the condition. If increasing iron intake does not resolve symptoms, doctors will consider other options, such as medical treatments for hair loss or other possible underlying conditions.

Risks and precautions Taking too much iron at one time or over a prolonged period can cause problems, even in a person with lower iron levels. Taking too much iron may cause symptoms such as: abdominal pain

fast heart rate

low blood pressure

vomiting

bloody or black stools Iron is an oxidant, which means it can react with other molecules in the body. Too much iron in the body may lead to serious issues in the liver and other organs. Over time, this can lead to organ failure or even death. Anyone who suspects they have low iron levels should get a blood test. This is the only way that a doctor can accurately diagnose whether someone has low ferritin levels. Learn more about the risks of overloading on iron.