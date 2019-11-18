In this article, we examine how colon pain might feel, the causes and treatments for colon pain, and when to see a doctor.

Any remaining waste products will then move into the colon, where the body removes as much fluid as possible and any remaining nutrients. It then makes this waste into stool and eliminates it.

After food goes through the stomach, it enters the small intestine, where the body absorbs the majority of its nutrients.

The colon is another name for the large intestine. It is an important part of the digestive system. Sometimes, a person can experience pain in this area.

For example, some may have general abdominal pain, while others may feel pain in a specific spot. People may also feel pain in the area of the rectum, just above the anus. This pain may feel sharp and stabbing or dull and achy.

Due to the colon's winding path through the abdomen, a person may feel colon pain in several different areas.

However, certain conditions that affect the colon may cause pain. For example, when the colon is irritated, inflamed, infected, obstructed, or impeded, strong contractions may occur. These can cause pain and discomfort.

The colon contracts as it moves digested food and waste. In a healthy colon, these contractions are painless, and people rarely notice them.

The colon is about 5 feet long and circles the abdomen up the right side, across, and down the left side. It then descends into the lowest part of the colon, or the rectum. The rectum connects to the anus, which is the opening from which stools leave the body.

There are several medical conditions and temporary digestive issues that can cause colon pain. The sections below discuss these in more detail.

Constipation

When stool is too large or too hard, it cannot pass out of the colon and rectum comfortably. This can cause abdominal pain and pain near the rectum and anus.

Sometimes, hard stools can cause tears in the lining of the anus, or anal fissures. This can lead to bleeding and pain with bowel movements.

People with constipation may need more fiber in their diet. They can help soften the stool and allow it to pass more easily by:

consuming high fiber fruits and vegetables

talking to a doctor about fiber supplements

drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated

Certain medications can also cause constipation. A person with medication-related constipation should talk with their doctor if this side effect is causing them distress.

Diarrhea

Diarrhea has a variety of potential causes, ranging from food intolerances to viruses and bacteria. It occurs when a person's colon contracts too often, which causes watery or loose stools.

These fast contractions may cause abdominal pain and cramping that leads to colon pain. Loose stools may also irritate the anus, causing burning and stinging.

Diarrhea is often short lived if a virus or food intolerance causes it. However, some bacteria and illnesses that cause diarrhea can be severe and may lead to dehydration.

Treatment options for mild diarrhea may include electrolyte drinks (to prevent dehydration) and a bland diet.

The National Institute for Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) say that over-the-counter (OTC) antidiarrheal medicines may help treat acute diarrhea. However, a child should not use OTC medicines without their parent or caregiver first consulting a doctor.

People who have diarrhea that lasts longer than a few days should speak with a doctor.

Irritable bowel syndrome

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a digestive condition with symptoms that often affect the colon. IBS can cause stomach pain and cramping in the colon, usually around the time of a bowel movement.

IBS may also cause:

gas and bloating

constipation

diarrhea

mucus in the stool

Healthcare professionals do not currently know the exact cause of IBS. However, there may be a link between IBS and increased sensitivity of the intestines or immune system.

Some treatment options for IBS include:

eating more fiber

avoiding gluten or other foods

following a low FODMAP diet

trying stress management techniques

Some OTC and prescription medicines may also help, depending on a person's symptoms.

Diverticular disease

Diverticulosis is a condition wherein the colon forms small pouches, or sacs, in its walls. It affects 35% of adults aged 50 and under in the United States, and nearly 60% of those over age 60, according to the NIDDK.

If any of these sacs become inflamed, it can cause pain, bleeding, and other symptoms. When this occurs, it is called diverticulitis.

Diverticulitis can cause pain in or around the colon, as well as:

loose stools or diarrhea

cramping in the lower abdomen

blood in the stool

fever

nausea

vomiting

Many people can reduce their risk of developing diverticulosis and diverticulitis by having regular bowel movements. They can achieve this by adopting a high fiber diet, exercising often, and staying hydrated.

People who have symptoms of diverticulitis should see a doctor. In rare cases, diverticulitis can lead to serious complications.

Colitis

Colitis refers to a group of conditions that cause inflammation in the colon. These conditions include:

Ulcerative colitis . Ulcerative colitis is one type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It is characterized by chronic inflammation of the colon with ulcers or sores.

. Ulcerative colitis is one type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It is characterized by chronic inflammation of the colon with ulcers or sores. Crohn's disease . Crohn's disease is another type of IBD. It is characterized by inflammation that can affect the entire digestive tract. Ulcerative colitis, meanwhile, only affects the colon.

. Crohn's disease is another type of IBD. It is characterized by inflammation that can affect the entire digestive tract. Ulcerative colitis, meanwhile, only affects the colon. Infectious colitis . In this condition, bacteria, viruses, or parasites cause irritation and swelling of the colon.

. In this condition, bacteria, viruses, or parasites cause irritation and swelling of the colon. Ischemic colitis . This condition causes reduced blood flow to the colon, which may cause pain and damage.

. This condition causes reduced blood flow to the colon, which may cause pain and damage. Radiation colitis . Undergoing radiation therapy for cancer sometimes causes radiation colitis.

. Undergoing radiation therapy for cancer sometimes causes radiation colitis. Microscopic colitis. In microscopic colitis, the inflammation (of the colon) is only visible upon microscopic examination of tissue samples. The condition causes watery diarrhea but is typically less severe than other inflammatory causes.

Colitis can cause pain in the colon and abdominal area. It may also cause:

bleeding in the rectum

an urgency with bowel movements

fever

weight loss

fatigue

nutritional deficiencies

mucus and blood in the stool

diarrhea or constipation

A person may need medications, intravenous fluids, or antibiotics to treat colitis. Severe colitis sometimes requires surgery.

Colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer starts in the colon or rectum. It is the second leading cause of cancer-related death in U.S. men and women combined, according to the American Cancer Society.

It is important to note that many people with colorectal cancer do not experience symptoms right away.

Those who experience colon pain should talk to a healthcare professional about screening tests for colorectal cancer, particularly if they are in a higher risk group for developing the condition.

Undergoing a colonoscopy is the best way to detect colorectal cancer early.

Colorectal cancer can cause abdominal pain near the area of the colon, as well as:

changes in bowel movements, such as constipation or diarrhea

bright red blood in the stool

an urgency to have bowel movements, but which do not provide relief

dark colored stool

fatigue

weight loss

Colorectal cancer treatment may include medications, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery.