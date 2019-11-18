If you buy something through a link on this page, we may earn a small commission. How this works. Some people may find it hard to tell the difference between being bloated or pregnant as they can share similar symptoms. If a person is unsure whether they are pregnant, they may wish to take a pregnancy test. Bloating is the feeling of fullness in the stomach, which sometimes includes abdominal distention. Bloating is very common and has many causes. Most people will experience bloating from time to time. For women, being pregnancy may cause bloating. But many pregnancy symptoms are not unique, which can make telling the difference between being bloated or pregnant difficult without testing.

How to tell if you are bloated or pregnant Share on Pinterest The symptoms of pregnancy and bloating can be similar. If a person is sexually active and has certain symptoms, such as bloating, pregnancy is possible. But since many other factors can result in bloating, the cause may not always be clear. People who track their menstrual cycle may notice if they have missed a period, which can help determine if pregnancy is a possibility. One of the best ways to determine if a person is bloated or pregnant is by taking a pregnancy test. A range of pregnancy tests is available for purchase in pharmacies and online. It is important to know that a home pregnancy test can lead to false negatives, especially early in pregnancy. A medical professional can confirm pregnancy with a blood test, urine test, or an ultrasound exam.

Other causes of bloating Pregnancy is just one of many things that can cause bloating. If bloating is not due to pregnancy, it is helpful to determine the cause in order to take steps to reduce bloat. If someone thinks they are experiencing new or persistent bloating, it is advisable to discuss their symptoms with a doctor. Other factors besides pregnancy that may lead to bloating, include the following: Menstrual cycle Bloating is very common before and during a person's period. The 156 participants of one study completed a survey about their menstrual history and gastrointestinal symptoms before and during their periods. The results indicated that 62% of the women had premenstrual bloating, and 51% had bloating during their menses. Bloating is thought to occur due to changing levels of the hormones estrogen and progesterone during the menstrual cycle. Learn more about period bloating here. Certain foods Various types of food increase a person's risk of bloating. Vegetables, for example, cabbage, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts may lead to bloating. Dairy products and beans may also cause gas and bloat. Carbonated drinks Certain drinks can lead to bloating. Carbonated beverages, such as soda, contain carbon dioxide gas, which is a common cause of bloating. Eating too quickly Eating too fast leads people to swallow air. The increased air in the stomach causes gas and bloating. Chewing gum and using a straw can also increase the amount of air that reaches the stomach. Irritable bowel syndrome Bloating is a possible symptom of a range of gastrointestinal conditions. For example, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) can cause stomach cramps, diarrhea, and bloating. It is also possible that more than one factor is causing bloating. In some cases, a combination of the causes above can lead to bloating. Ovarian cysts An ovarian cyst is a fluid-filled or solid sac that grows on a person's ovary or ovaries. Cysts can form at any time but are most common when they form during a person's menstrual cycle. Cysts can cause pain and bloating in the lower abdomen . Rarely, ovarian cysts can be cancerous, which is why it is best to have a doctor check out cysts when they occur.

When to see a doctor Occasional bloating is typically nothing to worry about. If pregnancy is a possibility, taking a home pregnancy test may be a first step. When bloating continues for several days, it is best to see a doctor. If a person thinks they are pregnant, it is essential to discuss this with their doctor. Prenatal care is critical for the well-being of both the pregnant woman and the developing fetus. To treat occasional bloating, whether due to pregnancy or other causes, the following tips may help: eat slowly to reduce the amount of air swallowed

drink plenty of water

eat fiber-rich foods to prevent constipation

avoid chewing gum

eat smaller portion sizes