When a person eats, nerve receptors inside the stomach sense when the stomach is full. These receptors then send signals to the brain, which the brain interprets as a sensation of fullness. This process helps prevent overeating. However, some people may feel full after consuming a very small amount of food. This is known as early satiety. Over time, early satiety can lead to nutritional deficiencies and associated health complications. Read on for more information about early satiety, including its symptoms, causes, and potential treatment options.

What is early satiety? Share on Pinterest Early satiety causes a person to feel full after eating a small amount of food. To maintain adequate nutrient levels, a person must consume an appropriate amount of calories per day. This amount varies according to: age

sex

height and weight

activity level

genes Early satiety occurs when a person cannot eat an adequately sized meal or feels full after only a few bites. In the short-term, this can lead to nausea and vomiting. In the long-term, a person may experience nutritional deficiencies and associated health complications.

Symptoms The most common symptoms of early satiety include: an inability to consume a full, adequately sized meal

feeling full after eating a very small amount of food

nausea or vomiting while eating If early satiety is due to an underlying medical condition, a person may experience additional symptoms. These symptoms will vary according to the condition. In general, a person should talk to a doctor if early satiety is accompanied by any of the following symptoms: difficulty swallowing

dry cough

sore throat

gas

bloating

burping

indigestion

chest pain

difficulty breathing

nausea

vomiting

stomach pain

weight gain or loss

black, tarry stool

swollen ankles

poor wound healing

Diagnosis When diagnosing early satiety, healthcare providers must make sure that the symptoms are not due to another gastrointestinal issue. To make an accurate diagnosis, a doctor will take the person's medical history and conduct a physical examination. They may also order the following diagnostic tests to confirm the diagnosis, or to rule out other causes: Complete blood count : This is a blood test that helps identify internal bleeding.

: This is a blood test that helps identify internal bleeding. Stool test : This is a stool analysis that helps identify intestinal bleeding.

: This is a stool analysis that helps identify intestinal bleeding. Abdominal ultrasound : This is an imaging technique that uses sound waves to look for abnormalities within the stomach. -Upper gastrointestinal series: This is an imaging technique that uses X-rays to examine the gastrointestinal tract.

: This is an imaging technique that uses sound waves to look for abnormalities within the stomach. -Upper gastrointestinal series: This is an imaging technique that uses X-rays to examine the gastrointestinal tract. Upper endoscopy : This is an imaging technique that uses a small camera to look inside the upper digestive tract.

: This is an imaging technique that uses a small camera to look inside the upper digestive tract. Gastric emptying breath test : This is a procedure that uses breath carbon dioxide levels to assess how quickly the stomach empties food.

: This is a procedure that uses breath carbon dioxide levels to assess how quickly the stomach empties food. Gastric emptying scintigraphy : This procedure involves eating a meal containing a small amount of a radioactive substance. A scan then shows how quickly the food empties from the intestines.

: This procedure involves eating a meal containing a small amount of a radioactive substance. A scan then shows how quickly the food empties from the intestines. SmartPill: This is an ingestible capsule that measures pH levels, pressure, and temperature throughout the gastrointestinal system.

Treatments The treatment options for early satiety depend on its underlying cause. However, some general treatments that a doctor may recommend include: eating several small meals throughout the day

consuming pureed or liquid food

consuming less fiber and fat

taking medications to help alleviate stomach discomfort

using appetite stimulants Some causes of early satiety may require surgery. Depending on the type and severity of the underlying condition, a doctor may recommend one of the following procedures: Gastric electrical stimulation : This is a procedure that sends small pulses of electricity to the stomach to help prevent nausea or vomiting.

: This is a procedure that sends small pulses of electricity to the stomach to help prevent nausea or vomiting. Feeding tubes : These are tubes that go in through a person's nose and down into the stomach. They allow liquid nutrition to bypass the esophagus.

: These are tubes that go in through a person's nose and down into the stomach. They allow liquid nutrition to bypass the esophagus. Total parenteral nutrition : This is a feeding method that uses a catheter to provide liquid nutrition directly to a vein in the chest.

: This is a feeding method that uses a catheter to provide liquid nutrition directly to a vein in the chest. Jejunostomy: This is a feeding method that uses a feeding tube to deliver nutrients directly into a small part of the intestine.