Malaise is a general feeling of discomfort, illness, or fatigue that has no clearly identifiable cause. A person may feel this way for various reasons. Some causes are transient and relatively benign, while others are more chronic and severe. While health issues can cause malaise, people's experiences and descriptions of this feeling tend to differ, which can create challenges for a doctor during diagnosis. In this article, we review the definition of malaise and describe some causes of this symptom. We also provide information about how malaise can influence a diagnosis and what treatments are available.

Definition and symptoms Share on Pinterest Discomfort, pain, and illness may be elements of malaise. Malaise is a general feeling of being unwell. It is a symptom, not a condition. People tend to experience and describe malaise in different ways, but their descriptions tend to involve one or more of the following elements: discomfort

pain

illness

depression

fatigue These symptoms may appear suddenly, or they may come on very gradually. Also, for some people, malaise comes and goes, while for others it is lasting. Malaise may be mild to severe. In some cases, it is so severe that it interferes with a person's work performance, family life, and other relationships.

Complications Some causes of malaise are temporary and tend not to cause any lasting harm. Examples include: jet lag

overexertion

the common cold When malaise results from an underlying medical condition, a person's health may deteriorate if they do not receive treatment. Diabetes, HIV, or cancer, for example, can lead to very serious complications, and even death, without proper treatment. People may have difficulty identifying the cause of their malaise, and if this happens, it is important to see a doctor, who will work to diagnose the issue and provide appropriate treatment.

Diagnosis Doctors may find it challenging to identify and treat the cause of malaise. This is because there are many potential causes, and people tend to experience and describe malaise in different ways. When making a diagnosis, a doctor will take a full medical history. This may include questions about: diet and exercise habits

sleep habits

drug or alcohol use

prescription or over-the-counter medications

supplements

other symptoms

a family history of certain medical conditions In order to confirm a diagnosis, the doctor may request further tests, such as blood or imaging tests.

When to see a doctor A person may be able to identify the cause of their malaise. In some cases, the cause is temporary and does not require medical treatment. Examples of such causes include: jet lag

overexertion

the common cold Other causes of malaise are more serious and have the potential to cause further harm. See a doctor if: malaise is so severe that it affects daily activities

the cause of malaise is unclear

there are any additional symptoms Attempting to treat malaise without determining the cause can lead to inappropriate or ineffective treatment. For example, caffeine may temporarily relieve feelings of fatigue, but it will not resolve the underlying issue.

Treatment Treatment for malaise depends on its cause. When malaise results from a medical issue, treating this issue should help resolve the malaise. People who experience unexplained fatigue may be tempted to use stimulants, such as caffeine or modafinil (Alertec). These drugs may alleviate fatigue in the short term, but they are not a permanent solution. Instead, people with fatigue may benefit from regular physical activity, such as stretching and aerobic exercise. When malaise is characterized by feelings of depression, a person may benefit from antidepressant medication, which may alleviate symptoms and increase energy levels. Some people also benefit from talking therapy, such as cognitive behavioral therapy. People with malaise should see their doctors for regular checkups. This can help the doctor better understand the underlying issue, resulting in a more accurate diagnosis and more effective treatment.