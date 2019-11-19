Keep reading to learn more about the links between constipation and nausea that some people also experience.

Constipation is an uncomfortable but common symptom. People who have constipation may experience additional symptoms, such as abdominal pain or nausea. Nausea is the queasiness and uncomfortable feeling in the stomach that makes a person feel as if they are going to vomit.

Dietary and lifestyle changes, as well as a lack of physical exercise, can cause constipation in some people. However, chronic or recurring constipation may indicate a more serious underlying medical condition, such as an intestinal obstruction or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Typically, conditions that cause constipation may also lead to nausea and other digestive symptoms.

Some possible causes of nausea due to constipation include:

Intestinal obstruction

An intestinal obstruction occurs when a blockage forms in the intestines, preventing the passage of digested food and waste materials.

An intestinal obstruction can be due to partially passed stools, inflammation, or a buildup of scar tissue after surgery. Sometimes, the intestines can get twisted around themselves, resulting in a condition doctors call volvulus.

Intestinal obstructions prevent the normal passage of stools, which can lead to constipation. People who have an intestinal obstruction may experience a wide range of symptoms, depending on the location and severity of the blockage.

An obstruction in the small intestine, near the stomach, can cause nausea and vomiting. If left untreated, an intestinal obstruction can cause serious complications, including:

severe infection, such as sepsis

bowel necrosis

bowel perforation

Inflammatory bowel disease

IBD refers to a group of medical conditions that cause inflammation in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Common types of IBD include ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Inflammation that relates to IBD can cause numerous uncomfortable digestive symptoms, such as:

diarrhea

constipation

partial bowel movements, or incomplete evacuation

stomach pain

nausea

bloody stools

Irritable bowel syndrome

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a chronic condition that affects the large intestines, causing symptoms, such as:

stomach pain and cramping

excess gas or bloating

constipation

diarrhea

The effects of these IBS symptoms may lead to nausea.

The exact cause of IBS remains unknown. However, researchers have identified several potential underlying factors, such as:

bacterial overgrowth in the gut

food sensitivities

genetics

stress

anxiety or depression

Side effects of laxatives or other medications

Certain over-the-counter and prescription medications can cause digestive problems, including constipation and nausea. People who develop constipation after starting a new medication should speak with their doctor.

Lubiprostone is a medication for treating constipation that relates to IBS. Nausea is one of the chief side effects, according to one 2014 article .

Laxatives can stimulate bowel movements and relieve constipation. However, these treatments can also have side effects, such as:

nausea

vomiting

bloating

diarrhea

stomach pain

headaches

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) list nausea as one of the main side effects of lactulose, a common laxative made from synthetic sugar.