Toddlers can experience numerous colds each year before they start school. However, influenza, or flu, can take these aches and pains to a higher, and potentially much more serious level. It is common for very young children to experience illness many times each year due to their developing immune systems and a tendency to put everything into their mouths. According to research, an average of 8% of the United States population gets the flu each year, and children are the most likely to get the disease. Flu season in the U.S. usually begins in October with flu activity most common between December and February .

Symptoms Share on Pinterest A toddler with the flu may experience a runny nose, sore throat, and dry cough. The flu is an acute, viral, respiratory infection that most people recover from in 3–7 days . Symptoms of the flu in toddlers are similar to those of adults and may include: dry cough

sore throat

blocked or runny nose

fever

muscle aches

headaches

tiredness When children get the flu, they are also more likely than adults to experience gastrointestinal problems, such as vomiting and diarrhea.

Difference between cold and flu symptoms What appears to be flu symptoms in toddlers can be signs of other illnesses, such as a cold. Knowing what is causing a child's illness helps adults provide better care, promotes a better recovery, and reduces the risk of complications. The following are key differences between cold and flu symptoms in toddlers: Speed of onset: If symptoms come on very quickly, it is more likely to be the flu.

If symptoms come on very quickly, it is more likely to be the flu. Fever and chills: A high fever and chills are more likely to be signs of the flu.

A high fever and chills are more likely to be signs of the flu. Muscle aches: Aching muscles are more common in children with the flu.

Aching muscles are more common in children with the flu. Headache: Headaches are more frequently with the flu than with a cold.

Headaches are more frequently with the flu than with a cold. Low energy and appetite: Children are typically more lethargic and less hungry with the flu than a cold.

Treatment Children will typically recover in a week, but they may still feel tired for roughly 3–4 weeks. Key elements of successful home treatment include: getting plenty of rest

drinking lots of fluids

using ibuprofen or acetaminophen in pediatrician-recommended dosages People should never treat a child's fever with aspirin due to its connection to Reye's syndrome. A doctor can offer treatment if it is needed. Toddlers who may be at risk of serious complications can take flu antiviral medication. However, this treatment is most effective if the child receives it within 48 hours of symptoms appearing.

When to see the doctor It is common for children under 5 years of age to need medical care. If someone is concerned about a child's symptoms, they should consider taking them to see a doctor. Studies indicate 10–15% of children in the U.S. seek medical treatment each year because of the flu. Seek medical attention without delay if any of the following symptoms develop: breathing difficulties

chest pain

severe dehydration

confusion

seizures

a fever of 104°F or more

lips or face turning blue

no improvement with at-home care A doctor will likely begin the diagnosis of the flu in a toddler by taking a complete medical history and a review of their symptoms. If needed, the doctor will test for the flu by taking a sample of the toddler's mucus from their nose or throat.

Risk factors Even though most toddlers will recover quickly and without complications, the flu can be dangerous for some young children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), children aged 6 months to 5 years face a significant risk of developing complications due to the flu. The illness results in between 7,000–26,000 child admissions to the hospital every year. Although it is very rare, the flu can be fatal for some children. According to the CDC, children are at a higher risk of getting the flu and experiencing complications when they have additional health concerns. These concerns include: asthma

diabetes

cancer

immune system problems

chronic lung disease

heart disease

kidney disorders The CDC also state that children who are of Native American or Alaskan Native heritage are more likely to experience severe cases of flu than others. Researchers have found that children with asthma and preexisting neurological problems may also be more vulnerable to the complications that flu can cause. For young children, potential complications are: pneumonia

ear infections

sinus infections

seizures

Prevention The CDC recommend that everyone, from age 6 months and above , gets a flu shot every year. Some young children may need two shots to receive full immunity. Other prevention tactics include: washing hands regularly

keeping all surfaces clean

teaching children to cover their mouths when coughing

using tissues after sneezing