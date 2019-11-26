Thoracic outlet syndrome refers to a group of conditions characterized by the compression of the nerves, arteries, and veins that pass through the space between the collarbone and the first rib. This space is known as the thoracic outlet. Anything that narrows the space inside the thoracic outlet can put pressure on the blood vessels and nerves. This can cause pain in the neck, shoulders, and arms. Thoracic outlet syndrome can develop if a person has poor posture, if they injure their shoulder, or if they perform repetitive shoulder and arm movements. People tend to develop symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome in their early adulthood, according to the authors of one 2018 article . Treatments for thoracic outlet syndrome include physical therapy, medication, and surgery to increase the size of the thoracic outlet and relieve pressure from the blood vessels and nerves. Read on to learn more about thoracic outlet syndrome, its symptoms, and how doctors may diagnose and treat it. This article also provides some shoulder-strengthening exercises that may help reduce the symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome.

Types and symptoms The symptoms of this condition vary depending on the type of thoracic outlet syndrome a person has. The sections below discuss the symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome by type. Neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome Share on Pinterest A person with neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome may experience pain in the neck or shoulder. Neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome is the most common form of the condition. It affects groups of nerves that travel from the cervical spinal cord down the arm. These nerves form the brachial plexus. This type of thoracic outlet syndrome has subtypes depending on whether the compression affects the upper or lower portions of the brachial plexus. Some symptoms of neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome include: pain or a dull aching in the neck, shoulder, armpit, arm, or hand

weakness in the arm and shoulder

numbness or pins and needles in the fingers and hand

changes in the color and temperature of the hand

atrophy, or muscle wasting, in the hand Venous thoracic outlet syndrome Venous thoracic outlet syndrome involves the compression of the subclavian vein. This is a large blood vessel located deep within the neck. This type of thoracic outlet syndrome often develops as a result of repetitive arm movements. Symptoms associated with venous thoracic outlet syndrome include: pallor or paleness in one arm

a weak pulse in the arm

pain, tingling, or swelling in the arm and hand

weakness or a loss of sensation in the arm and hand Arterial thoracic outlet syndrome This type of thoracic outlet syndrome occurs when a blood clot forms in the subclavian artery. These arteries supply blood to the head, neck, arms, and shoulders. According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, blood clots that compress the subclavian artery usually develop because a cervical rib causes changes in the artery. A cervical rib is an extra rib that forms above the first rib before birth. Arterial thoracic outlet syndrome can cause the following symptoms: blood clots

swelling or redness of the arm

hands or arms that feel cool to the touch

heaviness of the arm

numbness or loss of sensation in the arm or hand

Causes and risk factors Various factors can increase a person's risk of developing thoracic outlet syndrome. These can include: working a job that requires repetitive arm, shoulder, and neck movements, such as assembly line work, hair styling, and certain sports activities

having poor posture

having a history of soft tissue injuries or trauma involving the neck

frequently lifting heavy loads

having a congenital abnormality in the neck, shoulder, or arm regions The sections below will cover these possible causes in more detail. Injuries Injuries that involve the neck, such as whiplash, can cause inflammation and tears in the neck muscles. Scar tissue may form when the muscle heals, which can put pressure on the nerves that run down the arm. Poor posture Hunching over or carrying excess weight in the abdominal region can compress the space between the collar bone and the rib cage, leaving less space for the nerves and blood vessels. Structural abnormalities Having an extra rib above the first rib can affect the structure of the subclavian artery. Bony growths on the collar bone or first rib can press against the brachial plexus or subclavian blood vessels. Repetitive movements Repetitive arm and shoulder movements can irritate the brachial plexus nerves or cause swelling that constricts the space inside the thoracic outlet.

Treatment Treatment options for thoracic outlet syndrome focus on reducing symptoms such as pain and numbness. The specific treatment a doctor recommends will depend on the type and underlying cause of the person's condition. The sections below cover the treatment options for thoracic outlet syndrome in more detail. Physical therapy Physical therapy can help strengthen and increase flexibility in the shoulder and neck muscles. Doctors can recommend physical therapy for any type of thoracic outlet syndrome, but it may offer significant benefits for people with poor posture. Combining resistance exercises and shoulder stretches will strengthen the shoulder and neck muscles, which can help expand the thoracic outlet and relieve pressure from the blood vessels and nerves. Medication Taking over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medications, such as ibuprofen or naproxen (Aleve), can help reduce swelling and relieve pain. Doctors can also administer thrombolytic drugs to break up blood clots in a vein or artery. People who have thoracic outlet syndrome due to blood clots can take anticoagulants to prevent the formation of future clots. Surgery A person might require surgery if their symptoms do not improve with medication and physical therapy. Surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome usually involves removing a section of the first rib and, in some cases, removing part of the scalene muscle. A surgeon may need to perform vascular reconstruction to any damaged arteries or veins. Vascular reconstruction involves replacing a damaged blood vessel with a new vessel, called a graft. Surgeons can use synthetic grafts or tissue grafts, which contain either the person's own tissue or a donor's tissue. Exercises People with thoracic outlet syndrome can work with a physical therapist to build a personalized treatment plan that consists of the optimal exercises and stretches for their symptoms. Examples of shoulder exercises that people can try to alleviate the symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome include: Arm raises Stand upright with the feet hip-width apart and the arms relaxed.

Hold one small weight in either hand.

Contract the abdominal muscles and raise the arms until they are in line with the shoulders, creating a T-shape.

Slowly lower the arms back to the starting position.

Contract the abdominal muscles and raise the arms in front of the body until they are in line with the shoulders. Standing shoulder pull Find a cable machine and lower the cables to shoulder height.

Standing in front of the cable machine, take hold of the cables — one in each hand — and step backward until the arms are straight in front of the body and aligned with the shoulders.

Make sure the backs of the hands are facing the ceiling.

Slowly pull the cables toward the body by bending the elbows and drawing to the side of the rib cage.

Hold for 1 or 2 seconds and slowly release, returning to the starting position. Scapular squeeze Sit or stand with the arms by the sides and the back straight.

Squeeze the shoulder blades together and hold for 3–5 seconds.

Relax the shoulders.

When to see a doctor People should see a doctor if they experience any symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome that last for several days or weeks. Those with a diagnosis of thoracic outlet syndrome may want to contact their doctor if they experience any new or worsening symptoms.