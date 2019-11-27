A vasectomy is a type of permanent sterilization that prevents pregnancy by stopping sperm from entering the semen. The procedure involves cutting or blocking the vas deferens — the two tubes that carry sperm from the testicles to the urethra. It is a very effective form of male contraception but is not 100% reliable. Approximately 1–2 out of every 1,000 women still get pregnant in the year following their partner's vasectomy. Although the procedure is safe, some people may experience pain and other issues afterward. In this article, we look at a vasectomy in more detail, including common side effects, risks and complications, recovery, and when to see a doctor.

Short-term side effects Share on Pinterest It is advisable to abstain from sex for at least a week following a vasectomy. Below, we list some common side effects of a vasectomy procedure. 1. Pain Immediately following a vasectomy, a person may feel tenderness, pain, or pressure in the scrotum or pelvic area. A person should abstain from sex until the pain goes away, which is usually after about a week. 2. Infection Some people develop an infection at the site of the surgical procedure. The infection can cause intense pain and swelling. Doctors can prescribe antibiotics to treat the symptoms of a bacterial infection. 3. Bleeding Excessive bleeding during or after surgery can increase pain and may make additional treatment necessary. 4. Pregnancy It usually takes about 3 months for the semen to be completely free of sperm. As a result, it is still possible for a woman to get pregnant immediately after her partner has a vasectomy. 5. Swelling Swelling and irritation in the scrotum are common. In some cases, the scrotum may look bruised or discolored.

Complications Some people experience serious complications after a vasectomy, but these are rare. Below, we list some possible complications. 1. Infection and bleeding Infection and bleeding following the procedure are usually treatable, although in rare cases, they may prove dangerous or even fatal. A severe untreated infection or an antibiotic-resistant infection can spread to other areas of the body. Likewise, excessive bleeding may necessitate a blood transfusion or even threaten a person's life. During the procedure, a surgeon may accidentally damage the testicular artery. This injury can cause bleeding in, or damage to, the testicles, as well as short- or long-term pain. 2. Postvasectomy pain syndrome A more common complication is postvasectomy pain syndrome, which causes a person to have long-term pain in the scrotum. The area may ache or be very sensitive. Postvasectomy pain syndrome can affect sexual function and orgasm. Although some treatments may lessen the pain, no specific treatment is totally effective, and some people live with long-term testicular pain. According to American Urological Association guidelines, 1–2% of men who have a vasectomy develop chronic pain. 3. Damage to nerves and sexual function Uncomplicated vasectomies do not cause impotence. However, both damage to nerves in the groin and postvasectomy pain may affect sexual function.

Recovery Most people take about a week to recover from a vasectomy. The following self-care tips may help with pain: wearing snug fitting underwear, such as briefs, as this can reduce movement and irritation

applying a cloth covered ice pack to the affected area to reduce pain and swelling

taking pain relievers, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen

avoiding having sex in the days following the procedure If sex is still painful after a week, a person should wait until the pain reduces. When there are surgical complications, such as infection or bleeding, recovery may take longer. A person should follow their doctor's recommendations for recovery. If a doctor prescribes antibiotics, a person should make sure that they finish the full course of treatment even if their symptoms improve.

What to expect after the procedure A person may feel groggy after the procedure if it took place under general anesthesia. It will be unsafe for them to drive, so they should make alternative arrangements to get home. If the medical team uses a local anesthetic instead, there will be no grogginess. However, the initial numbing injection may hurt or pinch, and a person may notice pain and swelling that gets worse over several hours. The pain usually lasts a few days to a week. Most people find that home treatments effectively manage the pain. There is still a risk of pregnancy until a doctor confirms that there are no sperm in the semen. People wishing to avoid pregnancy should use birth control until then. A few months after the procedure, a doctor will test the person's semen for the presence of sperm. This test is the best way to confirm the success of the vasectomy.

When to see a doctor A person should contact a doctor if they have: a fever above 100°F

sudden swelling of the scrotum, which becomes very tender

pus coming out of the wound

unbearable pain that does not respond to medication

pain that lasts longer than a week

excessive bleeding

pain that comes back after weeks or months