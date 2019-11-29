Newborn babies breathe faster than older children and adults. A newborn may breathe more slowly when they sleep, but their respiratory rate should always fall within a healthy range. Very fast or slow breathing may signal an infection or another condition. Labored breathing, or respiratory distress, is a serious issue that affects around 7% of newborns. Some signs of respiratory distress in babies include loud breathing, nostril flaring, sucking in of the chest, and changes in skin or nail color. If a baby with labored breathing does not receive prompt treatment, there is a risk of serious complications. Read on to learn about the healthy range of respiratory rates for newborns. Also, learn how to measure a newborn's respiratory rate and what to do when the rate is faster or slower.

How to measure it The most reliable way to measure newborn breathing is to count the number of breaths in 60 seconds. This is because some newborns breathe at irregular intervals. Those in respiratory distress are more likely to breathe in an unusual pattern. The following methods can help with measuring a newborn's breathing: Gently place a hand on the baby's stomach or chest. Each rise of the chest or stomach counts as a single breath.

Position a hand a few inches away from the baby's nostrils. Every exhalation from the nose counts as a single breath.

Sleeping vs. waking Sleeping babies tend to breathe more slowly, at a rate closer to 30 breaths per minute. During sleep, a baby may also breathe at an irregular rate or stop breathing for a few seconds. If the baby shows no other signs of respiratory distress, slightly slow or irregular breathing during sleep is usually no cause for concern. Newborns with respiratory infections or heart or lung disorders have a higher risk of breathing problems at night. Anyone with concerns about nighttime breathing in babies should consult a pediatrician, who can provide guidance.

Respiratory distress Respiratory distress is the medical term for labored breathing. Lasting respiratory distress can be a sign of hypoxia — a low level of oxygen in the blood. Oxygen deprivation can cause brain and organ injuries, and it can be fatal. A baby who is breathing more or less than usual and shows signs of respiratory distress needs immediate medical attention. Some signs of respiratory distress in newborns include: Loud breathing: Babies struggling to breathe may grunt, wheeze, or squeak.

Babies struggling to breathe may grunt, wheeze, or squeak. Nostril flaring: The baby may flare their nostrils to try to take in more air.

The baby may flare their nostrils to try to take in more air. Retracting: This involves sucking in the chest, either between the ribs, below the breastbone, or above the collarbones. Retraction indicates that the baby is breathing harder to get more oxygen.

This involves sucking in the chest, either between the ribs, below the breastbone, or above the collarbones. Retraction indicates that the baby is breathing harder to get more oxygen. Color changes: Babies experiencing severe oxygen deprivation may change color. Their skin may be pale or white, and their lips, tongue, fingers, or nail beds may turn white or blue.

When to see a doctor Closely monitor babies who breathe very quickly or slowly. If the issue persists, contact a doctor or midwife, or otherwise seek medical care. If a baby shows any of the following signs, take them to a doctor: any signs of respiratory distress

irregular breathing that lasts longer than a few minutes

unusual breathing accompanied by a fever — or any fever in a baby under 2 months

unusual breathing after a bath or being in water

unusual breathing after a choking or near-choking episode Respiratory distress can come on suddenly in newborns and is more dangerous in babies than it is in older children. A person should seek medical attention without delay. If a baby stops breathing or loses consciousness, contact emergency services immediately. In the United States, dial 911.