A new study shows that pulses of minimally invasive ultrasound waves improve the quality of life for people living with Parkinson’s disease by immediately and significantly reducing tremors.

The study involved a minimally invasive procedure that offers significant benefits over some other treatments that carry higher risks.

Dr. Federico Bruno, a radiologist in the Department of Biotechnological and Applied Clinical Sciences at the University of L’Aquila in Italy, led the research.

The procedure uses a technology called magnetic resonance-guided focused ultrasound (MRgFUS) that works by focusing sound energy beams to eradicate a small part of the thalamus in the brain.

Although a procedure called deep brain stimulation has been successful in some people, it carries potential risks, such as bleeding and infections.

Deep brain stimulation requires a surgical procedure, which involves a surgeon implanting a small electrode into the brain. The implant connects with a pacemaker-like device in the chest.

MRgFUS does not require an incision and has far fewer inherent risks.

The device works by relieving tremors on the opposite side of the body to the treatment point. For example, tremors on the right side of the body respond to the treatment on the left side of the brain, and vice versa.

Dr. Bruno and his team presented their findings at the Radiological Society of North America 105th Scientific Assembly in Chicago, IL.