Thanksgiving is one of America's most beloved holidays. It's a time to express gratitude toward family and friends and be thankful for the good things in life.

Share on Pinterest Studies have shown that gratitude can reduce feelings of stress.

Earlier this year, the editorial team here at Medical News Today took part in a full-day mental well-being workshop. For me, one main takeaway from this workshop was the importance of gratitude.

The workshop highlighted that in the midst of all the negative things that might be happening in life — be it work stress, a relationship breakdown, or health problems — it's important not to lose sight of the positive things.

In fact, research has suggested that practicing gratitude may reduce feelings of stress and depressive symptoms.

When going through a difficult time, it can be extremely hard to shift to a positive mindset. It helps me to keep a gratitude journal, which is a little tip I picked up from the workshop.

Every day, I write down one positive thing that has happened and that I am grateful for. They're often seemingly small things, such as a colleague making me a hot drink or having a nice chat with a friend, but they're a reminder that even through bad times, there are things to be thankful for.

One thing I am always grateful for is the immensely talented, curious, and empathetic people I work with every day at MNT. And I speak for the whole team when I say that we are grateful to you, our readers, for coming to our site and being so engaged with our content.

Speaking of our content, which articles piqued your interest this month? You wanted to learn about stretches and exercises for external hip rotation, and our article explaining blood pressure ranges caught your eye.

Our article looking at fissured tongue was popular, and you were interested in learning about home remedies for obstructive sleep apnea.

Within our news content, you were intrigued by our coverage of a study that suggests that vitamin D and omega-3 supplements do not prevent inflammation, and our report on two new studies investigating the impact of lowered blood pressure targets proved popular.

My pick this month is our Spotlight feature investigating the antibiotic resistance crisis, which formed a part of our Twitter campaign for World Antibiotic Awareness Week.

This article takes an in-depth look at how antibiotic resistance has become one of the biggest health problems facing us today. If you haven't read it yet, please do!

I'll be back next month, likely reporting on shenanigans from the annual MNT winter party — an event that I am always extremely grateful for!

Until then, have a joyful, healthful December!





Honor Whiteman, Managing Editor