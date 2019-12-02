This article lists the potential causes of pubic hair loss . We also outline the various treatment options available and provide information on when to see a doctor.

Pubic hair loss is not harmful to a person's physical health, but it may cause psychological distress. Some people may also feel concerned about the underlying cause of pubic hair loss.

The following are some potential causes of pubic hair loss.

1. Excessive hair removal

Frequently removing hair might permanently damage the hair follicles.

Hair removal methods that could lead to general pubic hair loss include:

waxing

shaving

electrolysis

As a result, a person who excessively removes hair from the pubic region may experience reduced or delayed hair growth in that area.

2. Hormonal changes

Hormones are chemical messengers that control many functions in the body, including hair growth.

During puberty, an increase in hormones called androgens triggers the growth of pubic hair .

As a person ages, their body begins to produce fewer androgens. This may result in pubic hair loss.

3. Frontal fibrosing alopecia

Alopecia is a blanket term for conditions that cause hair loss. A type of alopecia called frontal fibrosing alopecia (FFA) can affect hair on various parts of the body.

Scientists do not yet know the cause of alopecia. However, some suggest that it may be due to the immune system mistakenly attacking the hair follicles. Hormones are also likely to play a role since FFA mainly affects people over the age of 50 who are in the postmenopausal stage of their lives.

Symptoms

Most females with FFA also experience hair loss on their scalp. Hair loss in this area typically appears along the hairline.

Some women may also lose hair from other parts of their bodies, including the pubic region .

4. Atrophic vaginitis

Atrophic vaginitis refers to changes in the tissues of the vulva and vagina that occur as a result of decreased estrogen levels. This condition is common among those experiencing menopause when estrogen levels begin to decline.

Symptoms

When someone has atrophic vaginitis, the tissues of the vulva and the lining of the vagina become thin, dry, or inelastic. Women who have this condition may also develop sparse pubic hair.

Other possible symptoms include:

patchy skin redness

shrinkage of the vaginal tissues

small tears in the vulva

labial fusion, which is where the skin either side of the vaginal opening joins together

5. Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy medications are drugs that doctors commonly use to treat cancers. These drugs work by targeting and destroying cells that multiply rapidly, such as cancer cells.

Side effects

Hair cells also multiply rapidly. As a result, chemotherapy medications can cause a person's hair to fall out. Hair loss may occur anywhere on the body, including the pubic region.

Some additional side effects of chemotherapy treatment (chemo) include:

nausea and vomiting

diarrhea

constipation

fatigue

mood changes

appetite changes

weight changes

anemia

easy bruising and bleeding

infection

People who experience any side effects from chemotherapy should report them to their cancer care team. A doctor may be able to prescribe medications to alleviate some of the side effects of chemo.

6. Radiation therapy

Radiation therapy is another type of cancer treatment that can cause hair loss. The most significant hair loss usually occurs in that is receiving treatment. People who receive radiation treatment to the pelvis may experience hair loss in the pubic region.

Side effects

Lower radiation doses usually cause temporary hair loss, while higher radiation doses may result in permanent hair loss. A person can ask their cancer care team about the type of hair loss they are likely to experience.

Apart from localized hair loss, other early side effects of radiation therapy include skin changes, and fatigue.