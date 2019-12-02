Keep reading to learn more about how to help a bruised face heal.

Most bruises heal on their own. However, a few treatments and remedies may speed the healing process.

There are many possible causes of a bruised face, which can be very painful. Some people with a bruised face may also feel self-conscious, especially at work or school.

Research on whether it is possible to speed up the healing process of bruises has produced mixed findings.

A 2013 study compared the following popular treatment methods:

laser therapy

bruise serum

cold compresses

hydrogen peroxide

The researchers found that none of the treatments led to statistically significant differences in healing time or the appearance of the bruise compared with a placebo.

However, other studies have indicated that certain treatment methods may speed healing. It may be helpful to experiment with several treatment strategies. People can try the following:

RICE

Rest, ice, compression, and elevation (RICE) is a standard way of treating a wide variety of injuries.

A person can rest the injury by protecting it and avoiding irritation. Doing this can be difficult when the bruise is on the face, so it is best to focus on protecting the face from further injuries by avoiding contact sports and other activities with a high risk of injury.

Ice not only helps with pain, but it can also slow bleeding, making the bruise less severe. Applying cold compresses for about 20 minutes at a time can help ease swelling and inflammation. Icing an injury during the first 24–48 hours usually provides the greatest benefit.

Using an ice pack, a person can also gently compress the affected area several times a day. Compression can reduce swelling and inflammation.

Elevating the bruised area slows blood flow to this part of the body, which can ease swelling and bleeding. At night, a person with a bruised face can sleep on an extra pillow or two to keep their face slightly elevated.

Arnica montana

Arnica montana, or arnica, is a traditional herbal therapy that people associate with easing inflammation. It may also help with bruising. A 2016 study involving people who had undergone rhinoplasty (a nose job) compared the healing effects of arnica with those of a placebo. The results showed that arnica sped healing and reduced the intensity of bruising.

However, the study was small, comparing just 13 placebo users with nine arnica users. More research is necessary to demonstrate the effectiveness of arnica in treating other types of bruises.

Vitamin K

Vitamin K helps the body control bleeding by supporting blood clotting. A 2009 study found that vitamin K gel could reduce the severity of bruising after laser treatment. However, the study was small and included only 20 participants. More recent research has not tested this claim, so vitamin K remains unproven as a remedy for bruises.

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are a group of pain relievers that can help with swelling and inflammation. They will not heal a bruise, but they can ease pain and may help the bruise appear less swollen.

However, NSAIDs may increase bleeding, which could actually slow healing, especially in the first few hours following an injury.

Laser treatment