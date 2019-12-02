More and more studies are emphasizing the importance of green spaces for longevity. New research adds an important nuance to the mounting evidence — the shape of these parks also plays an important part in staving off mortality risk.

Medical News Today have just reported on the most comprehensive analysis to date of the link between green spaces and mortality.

A review of nine longitudinal studies covering seven countries, 8 million people, and up to 22 years of follow-up concluded that green urban spaces could definitively boost longevity for the residents surrounding them.

Other benefits of living next to green spaces include better mental health, potentially healthier compositions of the gut bacteria, and fewer unhealthful cravings.

But, when it comes to staving off premature mortality, does the shape of the parks matter?

This is the question that Huaquing Wang, an urban and regional sciences doctoral researcher at Texas A&M University, set out to answer together with Lou Tassinary, a professor of visualization at the same institution.

“Nearly all studies investigating the effects of natural environments on human health are focused on the amount of a community’s green space,” say the researchers, explaining the motivation for their study.