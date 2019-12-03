This article explores the benefits and risks associated with fig consumption. It also discusses the nutritional content of both fresh and dried figs.

People have used figs to help treat health conditions related to the endocrine, reproductive, and respiratory systems, as well as the digestive tract.

A fig is a soft fruit with a thin skin that can be either green or purple. The flesh of a fig is typically red, and the entirety of the fruit is edible.

Practitioners of Indian systems of medicine have long used figs to treat conditions affecting the following bodily systems:

endocrine

respiratory

digestive

reproductive

immune

Some researchers believe that figs have the following properties:

antioxidant

anticancer

anti-inflammatory

fat-lowering

cell-protective

These properties may be responsible for the therapeutic effects of figs. The sections below discuss these potential benefits in more detail:

Diabetes and glucose control

The World Health Organization (WHO) have suggested that people can use traditional plants to help treat diabetes. Researchers have noted the fig's liver-protecting and glucose-lowering effects.

Research on this subject is very limited. However, one small study from 1998 found that in eight participants, there was a decrease in after-meal glucose levels when they took fig leaf extracts.

The study participants also needed lower doses of insulin when they supplemented with fig leaf extract.

In a study that used rats with type 2 diabetes, the researchers found that fig leaf extract could improve insulin levels and lower blood glucose levels.

In a different study using mice with diabetes, the researchers revealed that fig leaf extract could stop or slow down the production of glucose in the liver.

Erectile dysfunction

Some people consider certain plants to be aphrodisiacs due to their potential ability to stimulate sexual arousal. Indeed, some people use figs for their alleged aphrodisiac properties.

A study in rats tested the aphrodisiac abilities of three plants: earth smoke, Chinese cinnamon, and figs.

The researchers measured the effectiveness of a mixture of these plants by studying the increase in mounting behavior. The rats that received this mixture had increased sexual activity, compared with the control group.

However, it is difficult to determine which of the three plants was responsible for the increased sexual activity.

Researchers have not yet examined the aphrodisiac effects of figs in humans. Further studies are necessary before doctors can recommend using figs for erectile dysfunction.

Skin health

An older study in the International Journal of Dermatology compared the effects of fig tree latex with those of cryotherapy on common warts.

In the study, 25 participants with common warts on both sides of their body applied fig tree latex on one side. On the other side, doctors used cryotherapy.

The researchers found that in 44% of the participants, the fig tree latex completely resolved the warts. Cryotherapy was more effective, however, resulting in a complete reversal in 56% of the participants.

Researchers do not yet understand why figs can help resolve warts, but fig tree latex could offer a safe and easy-to-use treatment option that presents little or no side effects.

Hair health

Very few studies have looked at the connection between figs and hair health. However, figs are very high in iron , which is an important mineral for helping maintain healthy hair.

Before a person starts taking extracts or supplements for hair health, they should speak with their doctor to ensure that it is safe for them.

Fever

More research is necessary to test the effect of figs on fever. However, a study in rats showed that a dose of a fig alcohol extract reduced body temperature for up to 5 hours.

Further studies are needed to confirm these findings, however, as researchers are still unsure how to explain the body temperature-lowering effect of figs.

Digestive health

Due to the fruit's laxative properties, people commonly use fig syrup to help treat constipation. However, only a few studies have ever provided evidence of figs helping with constipation.

In one study, the researchers gave rats loperamide (Imodium) to cause constipation. The rats that received fig paste had fewer episodes of constipation than the control group.

Another study compared the effects of figs and fiber supplements in people with functional constipation. Figs improved the majority of constipation symptoms, including:

bowel movement time

number of bowel movements

stomach pain and discomfort

Figs also decreased the effort necessary to pass a stool and improved the sense of incomplete evacuation.

The researchers did not note any differences in constipation relief between fiber supplements and figs.

