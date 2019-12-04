Scientists recently trialed a method that uses anthrax to attack bladder cancer. The approach was successful in experiments using both human and animal tissue. They hope that in the future, it might serve to treat a range of cancers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 74,000 people develop bladder cancer each year in the United States, and close to 17,000 die of the disease.

Additionally, bladder cancer often returns following its removal, making repeat treatments a common feature of the disease.

Standard treatments for bladder cancer are invasive and time consuming. The person undergoing treatment must sit for at least 2 hours with a bladder full of cancer-killing compounds.

For this procedure, doctors most commonly use the drugs mitomycin C and Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG). Side effects, which include urinary symptoms, fever, an inflammatory response, and cystitis, are common.

To add to these issues, BCG is currently in short supply. It is clear that we need better treatment options for this type of cancer.