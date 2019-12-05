Cats have a reputation for being independent and even aloof, so it is no surprise that their facial expressions are difficult to read. Perhaps more unexpected are findings indicating that very few people can decode the emotions in feline facial expressions and that this ability has little to do with cat ownership.

The new research comes from the University of Guelph, in Ontario, Canada, and the results appear in the journal Animal Welfare.

Prof. Lee Niel, from the university’s Campbell Centre for the Study of Animal Welfare, co-led the study with Prof. Georgia Mason, from the same institution.

Though felines are just as — if not more — popular as pets than dogs, the widespread perception is that cats are more self-sufficient and difficult to bond with than their canine counterparts, as the researchers note in their paper.

But is this true? A recent study that Medical News Today reported, for instance, suggested that cats bond with their caregivers just as much as dogs or human infants.

The image that we have of cats may be biased, and deciphering what goes on in the minds of these elusive animals will require more research. To date, scientists have carried out many more investigations into humans’ ability to understand dogs’ affective states.

This is why Profs. Niel, Mason, and their team set out to investigate the extent to which humans can decode cats’ emotions from their facial expressions.