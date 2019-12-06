A new study in mice finds that cadmium exposure, combined with a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s, can trigger symptoms of cognitive decline.

For people with a key risk gene, exposure to cadmium may raise the risk of cognitive impairment, suggests new research in mice.

The so-called human apolipoprotein E (APOE) gene encodes instructions for creating the homonymous protein.

Typically, the APOE gene combines with fats to create lipoproteins — proteins that, in turn, carry cholesterol and other liquids through the bloodstream.

There are three variants, or alleles, of this gene. The E3 variant, for instance, is widespread, with half of the population carrying it.

The variant E4 of the APOE gene significantly raises a person’s risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

New research in mice suggests that people who already have a copy of the APOE4 gene and are thus at risk of Alzheimer’s may experience cognitive decline as a result of exposure to cadmium — a neurotoxic heavy metal.

Cadmium occurs naturally in the earth, and “it is extracted during the production of copper, lead, and zinc.” Foods such as shellfish, some leafy green vegetables, or grain cereals may contain cadmium; cigarette smoke and polluted air can also contain the metal.

Zhengui Xia, professor of environmental and occupational health sciences at the University of Washington School of Public Health, is the last and corresponding author of the new study, which appears in the journal Toxicological Sciences.