A person may choose to follow a vegetarian diet for various reasons, including health issues, environmental concerns, or religious beliefs. Regardless of the reason, it is important to consider a few things before becoming vegetarian. For instance, people should know which foods to avoid and what to include in their diet to ensure that they are meeting their nutritional requirements. Keep reading for more information on what to expect when becoming vegetarian, the potential risks, and how to make the transition.

Types of vegetarian diet A person may choose from several different types of vegetarian diet, which differ in terms of the foods that they include or exclude. The main types include: Basic vegetarian A basic vegetarian diet excludes meat, poultry, and fish from the diet. However, there are subcategories of the vegetarian diet, which get their names from the food types that they include: lacto — allows the inclusion of dairy products but not eggs

ovo — allows eggs but not dairy

lacto-ovo — allows both dairy and eggs Partial vegetarian A partial vegetarian will exclude most meats from their diet but will include either fish or poultry. For example, a pescatarian will eat fish but avoid other meats. A pollo-vegetarian, or pollotarian, will include poultry but no other meats. Flexitarian A flexitarian primarily eats a vegetarian diet. Where they differ from other vegetarians is that they will occasionally eat small amounts of meat, poultry, eggs, and fish. Vegan A vegan will avoid consuming any animal products, including meat, fish, poultry, dairy, eggs, and honey. Learn more about the differences between vegetarianism and veganism here.

Risks Following a diet that is overly restrictive in any way can lead to health issues. A person should plan any new diet carefully before starting it and discuss it with a healthcare professional to make sure that they are getting all of the nutrients that they need. Although a vegetarian diet can be a good choice for a person's overall health, it is possible to be a vegetarian and eat poorly. Many unhealthful foods are vegetarian because they do not contain animal products, and eating too many of these foods can be detrimental to overall health. Although plant-based diets are typically rich in low calorie foods, such as vegetables and fruits, it is still possible to overeat, which can cause a person to gain weight . It is important for a person switching to a vegetarian diet to make sure that they eat a variety of fruits, vegetables, healthful fats, and whole grains. Eating only vegetarian foods can put a person at risk of not getting enough of certain nutrients , including proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin B-12. A person should plan their diet to include sources of these and other nutrients that are essential to overall health. In some cases, supplementation may also be necessary, especially for people following more restrictive plant-based diets that cut out most or all animal products.

Key nutrients to substitute A person may be at risk of certain nutritional deficiencies when making the switch to a strictly vegetarian or vegan diet. The specific nutrients that a person may be lacking will depend largely on the type of vegetarian diet that they eat. For instance, a person who still eats dairy, fish, eggs, or a limited amount of meat may not have any issues with nutritional deficiencies. Conversely, people who follow vegan diets may need to supplement with vitamins and minerals, depending on their dietary intake and restrictions. Some of the nutrients that are most likely to be lacking include: Protein Most people get their protein from meat, fish, or poultry. Lacto, ovo, and lacto-ovo vegetarians can get protein from both plant and animal sources. People who follow a vegan diet will not get protein from animal products. Some substitutes can include: certain grains, such as quinoa

legumes

beans

seeds

nuts

nut and seed butters Read more about some of the best meat substitutes for vegetarians here. Iron Iron is another nutrient that is present in red meats and other animal-based products. However, a person can get iron from other sources, such as: broccoli

beans

raisins

whole grain wheat Read more about the best iron-rich foods for vegetarians and vegans here. Calcium Calcium is primarily in milk and other dairy products. Some potential replacements for people following a vegetarian diet that does not include dairy include: tofu

edamame

kale

fortified cereals

collard greens

almonds

rhubarb

fortified plant milk, such as soy or rice milk Vitamin D The body produces vitamin D when the skin gets direct exposure to sunlight. However, certain factors can make it difficult to get enough vitamin D in this way. For example, in many countries, there is not much sun during the winter months, and people tend to cover up. Also, many people prefer to limit the time that they spend in direct sunlight to reduce the risk of sunburn and skin cancer. As the dietary sources of vitamin D are mostly animal products, vitamin D supplements are the best way for many vegetarians and vegans to get consistent, absorbable vitamin D. Zinc Zinc is another nutrient that is important for a person's body. Many animal-based foods are high in zinc, including meat, seafood, eggs, and dairy. However, there are also plant-based sources of zinc, such as: soy products

beans

nuts

beans Omega-3 fatty acids Omega-3 fatty acids are present in fish, such as salmon. These healthful fats are important for overall health, especially brain health. Although plant-based omega-3 fatty acids also occur naturally in chia seeds, algal oil, and flax, these are a type called alpha-linolenic acids, which the body has a limited ability to convert to active forms. Therefore, a person may wish to look for fortified products or talk to their doctor about omega-3 supplements. Vitamin B-12 Vitamin B-12 is important for many functions in the body, including red blood cell production. A vegetarian can obtain vitamin B-12 from: eggs and milk, if they are following a vegetarian diet that includes these foods

certain fortified cereals

fortified plant milk

nutritional yeast

supplements

Why become vegetarian? Many people choose to follow a vegetarian diet for health reasons, but there are other reasons why a person might make the switch. Some reasons may include: religious or cultural beliefs

environmental and sustainability concerns

supporting animal welfare

avoiding antibiotics in meat

reducing the cost of food bills

How to make the transition to vegetarian A person should start with a general plan of how they want to become vegetarian. Anyone with specific health concerns should talk to a healthcare professional before starting a new diet. A healthcare professional should be able to give them advice on what foods to include in the diet or what supplements to take. From there, a person should decide what foods they will include or exclude. Some people approach becoming vegetarian by immediately stopping the consumption of all meat. Others prefer to include small amounts of meat as they transition from eating meat frequently. It may help a person to try new foods that fit with a vegetarian diet as they decrease their intake of animal products. Learning about substitutions, such as olive oil in place of butter, can help. Also, a person may want to familiarize themselves with vegetarian-friendly cookbooks, meal plans, and recipes. People who want to become vegetarian will need to start reading product labels if they do not already do so. They should check for ingredients, such as dairy, eggs, and other animal products, depending on the type of vegetarian diet that they choose to follow. Nutrition labels can also provide information on what nutrients the food includes. A person should also plan on eating a well-balanced diet that includes nutrient-rich foods, such as fruits and vegetables.